Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in UK 2023

The mobile app development industry is going through a transformative phase. With the advancement in micro-processing technologies, you will be able to run mobile applications on multiple platforms. For example, apps built for mobiles will run seamlessly on desktops in the coming years. Moreover, mobile apps built with Flutter or React Native will work on Android Phones, iPhones, Macs, as well as PCs. But before moving on with anything else, it is essential for us to understand the role of mobile app development companies and how important they are for any app development requirements.

ADVERTISEMENT

To develop scalable mobile apps, based on users’ requirements, mobile app development companies hold an entire app development screening process considering various factors such as screen sizes, hardware requirements, and many other aspects of the app development process. It helps them to deliver outstanding results that perfectly reflect the customized app requirements. But not every app development company out there offers this evaluation process or perfectly focuses on various factors of the mobile app development process.

So, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app developers in UK for 2023. All the listed companies offer perfect app development and evaluation processes. The team has considered various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more to compile the list that can work well for almost every industry out there.

The List of Top 10 Popular App Development Companies in United Kingdom (UK) 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyperlink InfoSystem blends its expertise with its vision to create mobile applications that meet clients’ business purpose and objectives, puts business ahead of the competition, and promotes long-term success. Their team of app developers are experts in all the latest technologies that are needed to develop feature-rich and top-notch applications for different operating systems. With 11+ years of experience in Information and Technology, Hyperlink InfoSystem has deployed 4,500+ mobile applications along with various other software and web development solutions.

2. Dept

Dept is a pioneering technology and marketing services company that creates end-to-end digital experiences for global brands. Their team of 3,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture. Dept is committed to making a positive impact on the planet and since 2021 has been Climate Neutral and B Corporation certified.

3. DataArt

DataArt is a global software development company that solves challenges in an unusually personal way. They help clients create unique software that improves company operations and opens new markets with over 20 years of expertise, teams of highly-trained engineers throughout the world, extensive industry sector knowledge, and continual technological research. They combine engineering expertise with fundamental human principles in order to offer high-value, high-quality solutions.

4. ELEKS

Many of the world’s largest enterprises and technology companies trust ELEKS. With over 2,000 professionals spread across Europe, the United States, and Canada, ELEKS helps businesses improve their value through custom software development, product design, QA, and advisory services. They have offices in Chicago, Las Vegas, London, Toronto, Berlin, Lviv, and Tallinn, Estonia, among other places.

5. Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside its clients to build a world that works better for everyone. Their 1,700 curious minds make creative connections between people, data and technology to create connected outcomes across the full lifecycle of the product and platform ecosystems. Kin +Carta is a technology business with trust and human connection at its heart. As a Certified B Corp, their triple bottom line focus on people, the planet and profit are at the core of everything they do.

6. Kellton

Kellton is a globally recognized app development company that provides cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. They leverage their service mindset to work at the intersection of technology and industry to provide clients with long-term business value. They have a global team of 1800+ people that work with customers ranging from startups to SMBs to Fortune 500 corporations.

7. iTechArt

iTechArt has been providing many businesses with specialized engineering teams since 2002, assisting them in developing from MVP to unicorn status. They have worked with over 350 clients and contributed to over $13 billion in acquisitions and 21 initial public offerings (IPOs). With deep experience in web, mobile, cloud, DevOps, and emerging technologies, their 3,500 developers create high-ROI, high-performance products that consumers appreciate.

8. Itransition

Itransition is a well-known global software development organization with over 20 years of experience. They offer a full spectrum of software consulting and development services to clients in more than 40 countries, ranging from tiny enterprises to Fortune 500 organizations. Because of our advanced skills and cost-effective delivery approach, they manage software projects of any size and complexity.

9. Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. They have helped some of the world’s leading Payments, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities. By ideating and delivering dynamic platforms and intelligent digital experiences, they help their clients fuel the rapid, ongoing transformation of their businesses.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a leading data science and software development company that uses analytical methodologies to assist organizations to boost their productivity and performance. The firm provides app development, data science, big data analytics, AI, machine learning, and automation, among other services.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co