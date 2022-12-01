Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in New York 2023

December 01, 2022 03:49 pm | Updated 03:49 pm IST

Mobile applications are one of the few things that have affected almost every existing industry out there. No matter whether you have the technical knowledge or not you can connect with your target audience with just a mobile app development idea. Whether you own a business or are just an individual with an amazing idea, mobile app development is the way to connect with your target audience with a few investments. All you have to do is to get a clear idea about what you want to deliver to your target audience and how.

After that, you can reach out to the mobile app development company to get an amazing working solution for your app idea. As you might be aware, there are tons of mobile app development companies that exist out there, do not forget to reach out to the one with enough years of experience and expertise. The top mobile app development company with enough years hold knowledge about the app development trends and technologies and provide insights regarding it. It can help you understand the app development process with ease, even if you don’t hold a technical background.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you have no idea which app development company, you should reach out to; you can choose the top app development company in New York. Being one of the IT hubs, you can find tons of app development companies in New York To help you out with your selection process, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 mobile app development companies in New York to work with, in the year 2023. To make this list the team has considered various factors such as service offerings, years of experience, technical skills, team strengths, industries they serve and many more.

The List of Top 10 Famous Mobile App Development Companies in New York 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem, established in 2011, is widely recognized as a top app development company. The team of 1000+ specialists has successfully developed 4700+ mobile applications, 2300+ websites, 150+ AI & IoT solutions, 190+ games, and 100+ salesforce solutions for their 2500+ worldwide clients, leveraging their decade-long experience in the same business. In addition, the company provided product engineering services, NFT marketplace development, Metaverse development, and a variety of other advanced services. Startups and businesses work with them to establish their concept, create their prototype, develop their MVP, and effectively grow their business.

2. DataArt

DataArt is a global app development company with a distinctively human approach to issue resolution. They assist clients to produce custom software that improves their open new market with over 20 years of expertise, teams of highly-trained engineers throughout the world, extensive industry sector knowledge, and continual technological research.

3. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development firm with over 3500 skilled engineers on staff. They assist VC-backed startups and rapidly expanding IT enterprises in developing effective, scalable solutions that people adore. They partner with innovative companies at every stage, helping them accelerate their growth and achieve their unique goals.

4. Wizeline

Wizeline is a global provider of technological services with offices in Mexico, Colombia, Spain, the USA, and Vietnam. Wizeline has grown to over 1,500 employees since its inception in 2014, specializing in product/platform development, UX design, data & AI, cloud & DevOps, and product evolution services. Wizeline is a dependable development partner for companies like Disney, Rappi, Dow Jones, and Etsy.

5. Dept

Dept Agency is a cutting-edge technology and marketing services firm that creates end-to-end digital experiences for various top companies. Their team of 2,500+ digital professionals spread over 30+ sites on 5 continents produces ground-breaking work on a global scale while maintaining a boutique mentality. Their culture is ’big enough to cope and small enough to care. Simply put they can work for any brand in the world, but with the speed, agility, flexibility and personal relationships of a boutique agency.

6. Wunderman Thompson

Wunderman Thompson is a growth partner whose specialists foster innovation across the whole brand and customer experience. They are a hybrid of a creative agency, a consulting firm, and a technology firm. They employ 20,000 people globally in 90 markets, and their staff combines creative storytelling, diverse perspectives, inclusive thinking, and very precise vertical expertise to drive growth for its customers.

7. Radancy

Radancy is the worldwide talent technology leader, effectively addressing employers’ most pressing concerns and providing outcomes that build their companies.

Their unified platform, which is complemented by rich data and deep business experience, is changing the way companies recruit and hire the talent they require.

8. Globant

Globant was established in 2003 and employs over 12,500 individuals who provide services to businesses such as web development, digital strategy, and social media marketing. They employ approximately 25,924 individuals and have operations in 21 countries, among others, serving worldwide clientele.

9. Cognizant

Cognizant engineers modern businesses. They help their clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in their fast-changing world. Together, they are improving everyday life. They help imagine, build and implement technologies to keep their clients constantly aware and responsive.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems’ team combines Creative, Technology, and Management as part of their entire strategy to help diverse businesses in developing. They help organizations in laying the groundwork for long-term success across the full customer journey and sales cycle. They develop, construct, manage, and administer complex audience, content, and technology ecosystems that give commercial capabilities to fuel growth.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”