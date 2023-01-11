Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2023

January 11, 2023 04:09 pm | Updated 04:09 pm IST

Missing out on a target audience larger than a world population can be a foolish thing to do. According to the reports, the population is around 8 billion, while mobile devices operating worldwide stood at almost 15 billion. Basically, developing one single mobile application not only offers enhanced business ROI but also offers you a chance to connect with almost every other person in your target audience, which is hardly possible keeping your business offline.

Even though having a mobile application does sound cool, developing one is a bit tricky to deal with. It demands an understanding of top app development technologies, frameworks, programming language, knowledge about coding syntax and many more. So, it is advisable to hire app developers that are proficient enough to deal with your development project requirements. Rather than settling down with anything else, get the best one to work for you.

To help you find the best ones for you, the team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co has made a list of the top 10 app developers in Los Angeles, CA to work with in the year 2023. They have finalized the list of companies considering various aspects such as their years of experience, development expertise, project deliverable time frame, technical expertise, client base, company strength and many more to deliver nothing but the best to your most amazing mobile app development idea.

The List of Top 10 Popular Mobile App Development Companies in Los Angeles 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

A top app development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem offers top-notch development services to global businesses since its foundation in the year 2011. Staying true to its roots the company offers various innovative solutions for iPhone app development, Android app development, IoT app development and many more along with offering web and software development services. Whether a business needs a mobile gaming solution integrating metaverse solutions or a calculator development application; their team of 1000+ app developers are proficient enough to bring growth to your business.

2. BairesDev

They are the leading Nearshore Technology Solutions company. They architect and engineer scalable and high-performing software solutions to meet the business challenges of their clients. Their ultimate goal is to create lasting value throughout the digital transformation journey. With 3,000+ seasoned engineers in 36 countries, they provide time zone-aligned services to empower Fortune 500 companies and leading brands.

3. Protiviti

Protiviti is a global consulting firm that delivers deep expertise, objective insights, a tailored approach and unparalleled collaboration to help leaders confidently face the future. Protiviti and their independent and locally owned Member Firms provide clients with consulting and managed solutions in finance, technology, operations, data, analytics, governance, risk and internal audit through their network of more than 85 offices in over 25 countries.

4. HData Systems

HData Systems delivers data-driven techniques to help companies conduct analysis and achieve their goals through scalable and trustworthy analysis. HData Systems offers a variety of services to its international clients, including IoT analysis, development, data science, big data, AI/ML, and others.

5. CGI

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest IT and business consulting services firms in the world. They are insights-driven and outcomes-based to help accelerate returns on your investments. Across 21 industries in 400 locations worldwide, they provide comprehensive, scalable and sustainable IT and business consulting services that are informed globally and delivered locally.

6. IBM

At IBM, they do more than work. They create. They create as technologists, developers, and engineers. They create with our partners. They create with their competitors. If you are searching for ways to make the world work better through technology and infrastructure, software and consulting, then they want to work with you.

7. Globant

Globant is a leading software and web solution provider company in California and many other locations. They are a digitally native company that helps organizations reinvent themselves to create a way forward and unleash their potential. They are the place where innovation, design, and engineering meet scale. They have more than 25,924 employees and they are present in 21 countries working for big and small companies.

8. AKQA

AKQA architect, design and deliver iconic experiences, services and products that improve people’s lives. Their multidisciplinary team has been involved in some of the most groundbreaking projects across multiple industries. They collaborate with sophisticated clients to deliver a cohesive blueprint across customer connection points that will satisfy audience needs and surpass business goals.

9. Apex System

Apex Systems is a world-class technology services business that incorporates industry insights and experience to deliver solutions that fulfill its clients’ digital visions. They provide a continuum of services from workforce mobilization and modern enterprise solutions to digital innovation to drive better results and bring more value to our clients. Apex transforms its customers with modern enterprise solutions tailored to the industries they serve. Apex has a presence in over 70 markets across North America, Europe, and India.

10. Insight

Insight Enterprises, Inc. is a Fortune 500 solutions integrator helping organizations accelerate their digital journey to modernize their business and maximize the value of technology. Insight’s technical expertise spans cloud and edge-based transformation solutions, with global scale and optimization built on 33+ years of deep partnerships with the world’s leading and emerging technology providers.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”