People all around the globe consider mobile apps just something that can help businesses to connect with users but not as a revenue generation model. But what they don’t know is that most of the mobile applications that exist on the google play store and apple app store are the source of revenue generation for their owner. Even if it’s just a free social media mobile application, it can be a source of income.

Every individual, entrepreneur and even a small business owner can reach out to the app development company with a unique app development idea. The app development idea should fulfill necessary user requirements. The app development company in Dubai can take care of everything else.

The mobile app development companies in Dubai can provide end-to-end app development support to the business owners who want to develop a mobile application for their services. But it is important to find the top app development company to get the best out of the mobile application. So, TopSoftwareCompanies.com has made a list of top app development companies in Dubai, UAE to work within 2022. All the listed companies utilize all their experience and expertise to deliver the most unique and easy to use mobile app development solution that can perfectly fulfill the project requirement.

The List of Top 10 Mobile App Development Companies in Dubai, UAE 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is the expert that provides various app development services including iOS app development, Android app development, Hybrid app development, web app development and various others since 2011. The team of experts at Hyperlink InfoSystem has expanded their services area providing various other development services such as website development, NFT marketplace development, game development and so on to their global clients.

2. Rootstrap

At Rootstrap, They help companies scale people, processes, and products through outcome-driven development. They have helped launch more than 750+ digital products with more than 100 million combined downloads. Its mission is not to merely build pretty interfaces, it’s to iteratively design software solutions.

3. Eleks

ELEKS helps clients transform their businesses digitally by providing expert software engineering and consultancy services. They deliver high tech innovations to Fortune 500 companies, big enterprises and technology challengers, improving the ways they work and boosting the value they create for the modern world. Their 2000+ professionals located in the Delivery Centers across Eastern Europe and sales offices in Europe, the US and UK, provide their clients with a full range of software services. These include dedicated teams, product development, R&D and technology consulting.

4. Link Development

Link Development is a global technology solutions provider leading the digitalization of private and public sectors. They drive the business transformation of their customers by delivering integrated, inventive and digitally productive experiences that blend cloud, analytics, mobility, smart services, Dynamics 365 - CRM/ERP, infrastructure, IoT, augmented reality and others.

5. INTCore

INTCore is one of the leading companies in web solutions and mobile app development. They have a powerful, ambitious team they depend on to achieve their goals. They strive to introduce the best quality in the market. Their team at INTCore believes that keeping pace with technological advancement, sticking to their values, and concentrating on customer satisfaction are the perfect combination for achieving great success.

6. Rubius

Rubius is a software development business with offices in Dubai, Tomsk, and Sankt-Peterburg. The company has a midsize staff and offers custom software development, web development, mobile app development, Artificial Intelligence, and other services. The organization was founded in 2005.

7. Blink22

They are a web and mobile development company, based in Egypt, that has been turning incredible ideas into innovative software for smart companies across the globe since 2015. With a team of over 50 highly-skilled technology and admin professionals, they work directly with your team to produce world-class apps from conception to launch, allowing you to focus on expanding your business ventures.

8. Shakuro

They design and develop mobile apps and websites for eCommerce, Digital Art Communities, Sports, Finance, Social Media, Healthcare, Education, Smart Home and IoT, and other industries. They focus on the goals of their clients, which is to make their consumers happy, regardless of industry. To do so, we research user needs and your business objectives ahead of time to make the development process as cost-effective as feasible.

9. Intertec Systems

Intertec System is one of the oldest Information Technology companies in UAE. Established in 1991 Intertec provides all the IT services including digital marketing, business applications, cloud, security and managed services. Intertec has 50+ technology alliances, delivery capabilities, network operations and software delivery centers in 4 other countries other than UAE.

10. HData System

HData System is one of the leading services providers when it comes to advanced technologies. It provides various services integrating with the latest trends and technologies such as AI, ML, DevOps, Metaverse, business intelligence, data analytics and so on that can help worldwide businesses to streamline their business revenue.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co