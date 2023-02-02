Top 10 Laravel Development Companies in India 2023

February 02, 2023 05:24 pm | Updated 05:24 pm IST

Most web developers will suggest Laravel if you need web solutions with minimum development time. Along with a minimum development time frame, Laravel development is pretty famous among web developers for its support to make the solutions more scalable and stable with less maintenance support.

Various Top web development companies out there use Laravel to make web solutions more secure, blending their development skills well with the authentication and authorization system of Laravel. Apart from that, you can Hire Laravel developers if your web app solution demands well-structured third-party integration. Laravel development service providers must hold the expertise to integrate various third-party tools, such as email configurations, marketing automation tools and more, with your solution.

If you are looking for top Laravel development companies to work with in the year 2023, the team of TopITCompanies.co has made a list. They have made the list of top 10 Laravel developers in India, browsing tons of top web development companies located around Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Bangalore and many more. Before finalizing the list, the team checked & verified various aspects such as their development skills, project deliverable time frame, years of experience, company strength, client base and many more to put the most authenticate companies on the list.

The List of Top 10 Popular Laravel Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Laravel is one of the best PHP frameworks that help web developers to focus on writing code syntax, which is simple and less expensive. Being a top Laravel development company, Hyperlink InfoSystem is the best Laravel development company to hire expert Laravel developers. Their skilled Laravel developers have deep experience with third-party integration, website migration, application maintenance and support, Laravel’s Eloquent ORM, etc. They first analyze the business requirements, plan accordingly and perform the planning in order to deliver the best possible results based on project development requirements.

2. Tata Consultancy Services

TCS is a purpose-led organization that is building a meaningful future through innovation, technology, and collective knowledge. A part of the Tata group, India’s largest multinational business group, TCS has over 500,000 of the world’s best-trained consultants in 46 countries. TCS combines tech expertise and business intelligence to catalyze change and deliver results.

3. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates, and Society to Rise. It is a company with 151,100+ professionals across 90 countries, helping 1224 global customers, including Fortune 500 companies. They are focused on leveraging next-generation technologies, including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

4. HData Systems

HData Systems, a significant provider of business analytics services and software development, offers trustworthy solutions by drawing on its wide knowledge and skills. The organization provides effective solutions by utilizing a variety of innovative technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Metaverse, DevOps, and others.

5. ValueLabs

ValueLabs is a global technology company specializing in Product Development, Data Technology, Design, and Consulting, powered by The Digital Flywheel™. Over the last 25 years, they have expanded to 26 locations, 7,000 associates and 250+ clients worldwide. Winner of the prestigious Gold Stevie® Award for Best Employer (2021), their focus on employees and clients has resulted in industry-leading Net Promoter Scores (NPS) of 74 and 88, respectively.

6. Marlabs

Marlabs creates cutting-edge digital solutions that assist their clients in enhancing their business outcomes quickly and precisely. They achieve success by using the power of the Digital CollectiveTM, which combines design-led digital innovation with human experience, composable digital platforms, and a collaborative ecosystem of world-class technology partners and innovators.

7. Datamatics

Datamatics, a global Digital Solutions, Technology, and BPM Company, provides intelligent solutions for data-driven businesses to increase productivity and enhance the customer experience. With a completely digital approach, Datamatics’ portfolio spans Information Technology Services, Business Process Management, Engineering Services, and Big Data & Analytics, all powered by Artificial Intelligence.

8. Nityo InfoTech

Nityo is powered by 21,000+ employees across 40+ countries, serving enterprises across industries like Banking, Insurance, Finance, FMCG, Hi-Tech start-ups, Government enterprises, Pharmaceuticals, Oil & Gas, Agriculture, and more. Through Nityo’s services division, they have empowered numerous brands in optimizing cost through Managed Services as well as outsourcing models.

9. Cigniti Technologies

Cigniti Technologies Limited is the world’s leading AI & IP-led Digital Assurance and Digital Engineering services company that helps global companies across industries continuously accelerate their Digital Transformation and become Digital-First. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, their team of 4,100+ professionals is spread across the US, UK, Australia, Canada, UAE, Czech Republic, South Africa, and Singapore.

10. Accolite Digital

Accolite Digital is an innovative, best-in-class digital transformation services provider, successfully delivering design-driven complex digital transformation initiatives to Fortune 500 clients. They do so by simplifying their client’s digital journeys with a human-centric design and product innovation approach by engaging a community of bright and passionate technologists.

Source: TopITCompanies.co

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”