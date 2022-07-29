New York City Manhattan skyline with Chrysler building and skyscrapers aerial view.

July 29, 2022 15:03 IST

The more we proceed towards automation, the more software we need to automate the list of tasks. Whether it could be a need for GPS to reach a particular location or a requirement to enhance the collaborative working atmosphere. Software development has always been helping us to build secure lives through automation.

When it comes to software, there are various types of software such as Application software, System Software, Driver software, middleware, programming software and many more that are focused on a specific type of work. So, whenever a business or organization needs to develop software, they should reach out to software development companies with their requirements.

Proficient software development companies can understand the user requirements well to help them develop perfectly suitable software. Here TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made a list of top 10 proficient custom software developers in New York that have been helping businesses around the globe to develop and maintain customized software. The team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co has done extensive research to make the list of top IT & software companies considering experience, expertise, location, team strength, client base and various other aspects.

List of Top 10 IT & Software Development Companies in New York 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the leading software development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem offers various development services including mobile app development, website development, Metaverse development, IoT development, game development and many more to their global client base. With decade-long years of experience, the company has delivered more than 2000+ web-based solutions, 4000+ mobile apps, 100+ AI & IoT based solutions, 120+ games, 80+ Salesforce solutions and many more for their 2500+ global clients.

2. Wizeline

As a global technology services provider, Wizeline builds high-quality digital products and platforms that accelerate time to market. They focus on measurable outcomes, partnering with their customers to modernize core technologies, mature data-driven capabilities, and improve user experience.

3. Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. They have helped some of the world’s leading Payments, Financial Services, Telecommunications, Media, Technology, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility, and Healthcare companies accelerate their ability to take advantage of new business models and market opportunities.

4. Andersen

Andersen is a company with 3400+ developers, QA engineers, business analysts, and other software development professionals. They have been on the market for over a decade already and today represent a large and mature organization, which meets the highest standards and excels as an advancing and reliable business.

5. iTechArt

iTechArt is a top-tier, one-stop custom software development company with a talent pool of 3500+ experienced engineers. Since 2002, they have helped startups and fast-growing tech companies build successful, scalable products that users love. Their forte is agile dedicated teams of brilliant minds who rock in web, mobile, Big Data, QA, and DevOps.

6. Ci&T

They have a 27-year track record of driving business impact through full and scalable digital solutions as a digital native. They unleash top-line growth, improve customer experience, and increase operational efficiency with a worldwide presence of 6,000+ specialists in strategy, research, data science, design, and engineering.

7. Valtech

Valtech is a global business transformation company delivering innovation with a purpose. They enable clients to anticipate tomorrow’s trends and connect more directly with consumers across their digital touch points while optimizing time-to-market and ROI. They are a network of more than 5000 innovators, design thinkers, marketers, creatives and developers.

8. Dept

The pioneering technology and marketing services company DEPT creates end-to-end digital experiences for brands such as Google, KFC, Philips, Audi, Twitch, Patagonia, eBay and more. Their team of 2,500+ digital specialists across 30+ locations on 5 continents delivers pioneering work on a global scale with a boutique culture.

9. Synechron

The building is at the intersection of creativity and innovative technology. As veterans in the industry, they have learned a thing or two about how to help the business achieve digital optimization and modernization. They work diligently to customize a solution that fits what are the needs of today and will take it to where the business will thrive tomorrow.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems is a business analytical service provider company that helps global businesses to automate their day-to-day working activities with their unique offering enriched with AI automation, machine learning, data analytics, big data, DevOps and many more advanced technologies.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co