Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies in India 2023

Well, technology is no longer a work of the imagination only. The IoT is one of the best examples of the capability of the human imagination level. With the internet of things, different devices at the home, office, or business can connect various devices and send information across. This is the future of management for humans at companies and in the business world. These IoT sensors can collect data on rain, humidity, wind, temperature, and other factors that would help automate farming procedures. Smart devices that automate day-to-day tasks let humans do other activities. These devices eventually relieve people’s work stress.

So, there is no doubt that the Internet of Things has the capabilities to run industries, increase revenue, change the way people work, and even make the development of new business standards. With the growing demand for IoT, the market for the Internet of Things was $400 billion in 2022, and now it is expected to reach $1 trillion in 2030. The usage of Indian talent for IoT development will bring more accurate innovation than ever. Working with IoT development companies in India, things will definitely change without any worry.

Whether you are a manufacturer, a retail & finance company, or an expanding business, implementing IoT technology is the right choice! However, to make an effective IoT system, you require a dedicated IoT development company. Several IT companies in India offer innovative solutions when it comes to Internet of Things (IoT). Therefore, the team of TopSoftwareCompanies.co compiled a list of the top 10 IoT development companies in India 2023 after analyzing various factors like companies’ past work, client reviews, location, employee strength and many more. The team has studied many companies from Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bangalore, Pune, Delhi, and all major cities in India to create a list with reliable information.

The List of Top 10 Well-known Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

Hyperlink InfoSystem is an award-winning web and mobile app development company in India that delivers various world-class services in the areas of Web & App development, Blockchain solutions, IoT, AR/VR apps, Game apps, Salesforce, Artificial Intelligence, and so on since its inception in the year 2011. The team of 950+ experts provide best-in-class development services that can develop accurate outcomes. From 2011 to today, the team of Hyperlink InfoSystem has delivered more than 2,700+ global clients, producing 4,500+ mobile apps, 2,200+ websites, and various other digital solutions for diverse industries.

2. LTI

LTI helps Hi-Tech companies innovate quicker & work in real-time by leveraging IoT for extensive business outcomes, including predictable yield & optimized cost. They visualize, forecast, and optimize asset operations through a true physical-digital convergence and realize more immediate ROI.

3. Dotsquares

Dotsquares uses cutting-edge online and mobile technology to design, develop, and support businesses. Any dream may come true thanks to the company’s 19+ years of expertise, 721 highly skilled developers, and offices in the UK, US, Australia, Europe, UAE, and India! The team is set to help, whether it’s a large corporation or a startup trying to succeed.

4. HCL Tech

HCL Tech teamprovides the best IoT environment for you to start an IoT project. With a systematic approach, the business’s objectives are understood, and a quick ramp-up is provided to find your IoT requirements and solutions, speeding your time to market with smaller risks and no lock-ins.

5. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini was founded as a startup 5 decades ago. Today it is one of the top MNC offering professional, consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris; they have over 270K employees in over 50 countries. The firm provides services in IT consulting, managed services, and custom software development.

6. Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech is a global-level company that offers cutting-edge goods and services for digital transformation in the fields of strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. The company has 1400+ employees working around the world who cooperate with customers, including startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 businesses, to foster innovation and meet stakeholder obligations.

7. NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a renowned leader in IT and business services including cloud, data, and applications. NTT DATA is a trusted global developer of IT and company services headquartered in India and Tokyo. They help clients transform via consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization, and managed services in over 50 countries.

8. TCS

TCS is one of India’s most famous IT companies and is placed among the most valuable IT services brands globally. The company delivers services like mobile apps, IoT, Blockchain, Enterprise Apps, Cloud Solutions, Automation & AI, and so on. It was established in 1968 and now runs in 149 locations across 46 nations.

9. ATCS

ATCS provides different services in the areas of enterprise IT, digital transformation, data analytics, and marketing insights. Ten locations located in five different countries house its international activities. Up until 2010, the company’s focus was on the North American market before shifting its attention to expanding worldwide. Once growth into new regions and services in both Europe and Asia between 2015 and 2020.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems provides data-driven strategies that assist organizations in doing analysis and assisting them in achieving their objectives through scalable and trustworthy analysis. For its international clientele, HData Systems provides a range of services, such as IoT analysis, development, data science, big data, AI/ML, and other services.

