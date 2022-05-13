Top 10 Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies in India 2022

Even though it seems like the future, IoT development has taken a steady place in every individual’s life. It helps to connect devices to a computer network to make them “intelligent” and interlinked. These connections allow companies to collect and exchange data, control devices or set a device’s rules of action remotely. The IoT development services provide various embedded connectivity solutions to comprehensive platforms backed by AI-based analytics.

The Internet of Things development companies in India helps start-ups and even enterprise business with custom IoT development services that can help them to provide visibility over devices, supervise their operational efficiency and set up processes by integrating IoT apps, cloud services, mobile devices, and physical objects into a hyper-connected ecosystem built around end-users. The IoT developers help almost every industry including manufacturing and transportation, to fintech and healthcare. To help the companies find their true IoT development partner, TopSoftwareCompanies.co has made the list of Top 10 IoT development companies in India evaluating their services, skills, expertise, experience, team strength and so on. All the listed companies have their presence in various cities of India such as Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad and so on.

Top 10 Trusted Internet of Things (IoT) Development Companies India 2022

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

One of the top web and app development companies, Hyperlink InfoSystem provides various digital development solutions including IoT development, blockchain development, game development, salesforce development and various other services to their global clients. Hyperlink InfoSystem has developed 4000+ mobile apps, 2000+ websites, 100+ AI & IoT solutions and so on for their 2500+ clients from their global offices located in the USA, UK, UAE, Australia and India.

2. Kellton Tech

Kellton Tech is a global company that provides cutting-edge digital transformation solutions and services in strategy, consulting, digital, and technology. They have a global workforce of 1400 employees that work together with clients—startups, SMBs, and Fortune 500 businesses—to drive innovation and deliver on their promises to stakeholders.

3. L&T Infotech

Founded in 1997 as a subsidiary of Larsen & Toubro Limited, L&T Infotech is a global technology consulting and digital solutions Company helping more than 485 clients succeed in a converging world. With operations in 33 countries, they go the extra mile to assist their clients and accelerate their digital transformation journeys.

4. VVDN Technologies

VVDN has more than a decade of experience in Product Engineering & Manufacturing electronic solutions. They help customers steer their next-generation solutions with end-to-end design, development and manufacturing – all under one roof. They offer a unique value proposition by being a one-stop-shop for our customers by offering complete hardware, software, mechanical, testing, prototyping, certification, and manufacturing services.

5. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra represents the connected world, offering innovative and customer-centric information technology experiences, enabling Enterprises, Associates and Society to Rise™. Tech Mahindra focused on leveraging next-generation technologies including 5G, Blockchain, Cybersecurity, Artificial Intelligence, and more, to enable end-to-end digital transformation for global customers.

6. NTT DATA Services

NTT DATA Services is a recognized leader in IT and business services including cloud, data and applications. NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. They help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services in over 50 countries.

7. Capgemini India Pvt ltd

Capgemini was founded as a startup 5 decades ago. Today it is one of the top MNC offering professional, consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. Capgemini is headquartered in Paris; they have over 270K employees in over 50 countries. The firm provides services in IT consulting, managed services, and custom software development.

8. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 company offering services such as cloud, Oracle, blockchain, Salesforce, software development, SAP, etc. Accenture has more than 492K employees rendering clients from 200 cities in 120 nations. Accenture Strategy connects business models with technological insights.

9. ATCS

ATCS is a Technology Consulting firm providing services in the area of Enterprise IT, Digital Transformation, Data Analytics and Marketing Insights. Its global operations are spread across ten offices in five countries. Focused on North American business till 2010, the Company shifted gears towards going global. Between 2015 - 2020, & saw expansion into new geographies and new services both in Europe and Asia.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems offers data-driven strategies that help businesses to analyze and help them achieve business goals with scalable and reliable analysis. HData Systems offers various services to their global clients including IoT analysis, development, Data science, big data, AI/ML and various other services.

Source: TopSoftwareCompanies.co