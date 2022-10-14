Top 10 Blockchain Development Companies in India 2023

Even though blockchain development is known more as a complex technology rather than an advanced technological innovation, it never fails to deliver exceptional benefits. The implementation of Blockchain technology offers safe and secure financial transactions. Along with that, it is also an immutable public digital ledger that means no one can change or alter or even trace the once recorded transaction. As blockchain development technology works on a decentralized system, one does not have to pay any intermediary fees even for the n number of transactions. Along with that, enhancing the transparency and authenticity of the transaction, allows both of the participants to verify and confirm the transaction.

The enhancement of blockchain technology not only helps the private sector but also helps the government sector as well. Blockchain development can help the government to enable independent verification of claims that can help to resolve or prevent disputes all around the globe. Along with that, it will also minimize the chance of personal data theft. As blockchain development companies in India offer more reliable solutions at pocket-friendly rates, various organizations around the globe hire blockchain developers in India.

But there are a few questions that business owners should figure out before hiring blockchain development companies such as the technical abilities of the company, skills, experience in the industry, team strength and many more. In this article, we have covered the top 10 blockchain developers in India that can exceed almost every requirement of yours. The team of AppDevelopmentCompanies.co compiled a list of the top 10 blockchain development companies in India in 2023 considering all the points.

The List of Top 10 Well-known Blockchain Development Companies in India 2023

1. Hyperlink InfoSystem

In the blockchain era, Hyperlink InfoSystem is one of the prominent blockchain development companies, excelling in helping clients all over the globe. The company aims to provide the best-of-all services by ensuring it fits every business requirement. Since 2011, clients have always preferred Hyperlink InfoSystem to create unique apps. They always connect skills, creativity, and technology with clients’ ideas. The employees of Hyperlink InfoSystem have always been worried about client satisfaction. Hyperlink InfoSystem provides end-to-end design and development services, from mobile app development to Blockchain development.

2. TCS

TCS is one of India’s most well-known IT corporations and one of the world’s most valued IT services brands. Mobile applications, Enterprise Apps, the Internet of Things, Blockchain, Cloud Solutions, Automation, and AI are among the services provided by the organization. It was formed in 1968 and today has 149 sites across 46 countries.

3. Accenture

Accenture is a Fortune Global 500 firm that provides services such as app development, Oracle, Blockchain, Cloud, Salesforce, SAP, Software Engineering, Supply Chain, and Operations, among others. Over 492K people work for the company, which serves customers in 200 locations across 120 countries.

4. Accubits Technologies Inc.

Accubits Technologies Inc. is a Vienna, Virginia-based AI, and blockchain development corporation with a presence in Kerala, India. Accubits Technologies, founded in 2012, has 79 employees and primarily provides blockchain, AI, and AR/VR development services to small and midsize businesses. They have a strong development team that has created and integrated blockchain-based technology with other technologies.

5. Dotsquares

Despite being in business since 2002, Dotsquares has about 1,000 workers across the UK, UAE, US, Australia, India, and France. They provide an impressive range of services, including web, app, game, and e-commerce development, as well as IT consulting and support. As an experienced and acknowledged blockchain development business, they have been providing exceptional services to enterprises all over the world.

6. Zensar Technologies Inc.

Zensar Technologies is a prominent software company that was created in 1991. The firm employs over 10,000 people and has operations in 20 countries across the world. They provide services such as digital supply chain management, cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence and automation, data management, data science, enterprise apps, and other cutting-edge technologies.

7. Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra is a Mahindra Group company that provides information technology (IT) services to practically every industry. This corporation employs over 1,25,000 people in 90 countries and has over 900 active global clients. It offers online and app development, blockchain solutions, cloud solutions, enterprise business solutions, digital supply chain, data science, and other services.

8. Capital Numbers

Capital Numbers is an award-winning digital consulting and engineering firm that provides full-stack development solutions to companies all over the world, including Silicon Valley Founders, agencies, and startups. Their Blockchain engineers can help you increase your organization’s productivity. They provide Blockchain consultancy and proofs of concept, as well as assistance in bringing clarity and mutual understanding to this technology.

9. Colan Infotech

Colan Infotech, an Indian offshore IT services firm, was founded in 2009 with the goal of providing customized and peer-to-peer IT solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises throughout the world. They design programs and offer wallet creation services to customers all over the world. Their knowledgeable crew examines their clients’ needs and satisfies all business requirements.

10. HData Systems

HData Systems helps its clients to explore the world of secure, scalable, and interoperable decentralized applications by providing end-to-end blockchain development services. They help businesses and even startups leverage the power of blockchain technologies and solutions to reach next-level transparency and automation in their business processes.

Source: AppDevelopmentCompanies.co