Top 10 Best Hair Transplant In Turkey And The Cost List

Best Hair Transplant Istanbul

People looking for hair restoration procedures frequently travel to Turkey. When considering hair transplants in Turkey, keep the following in mind:

Reputation and history: Seek out hair transplant clinics with a solid history of effective hair transplant surgeries. To evaluate the reputation of the clinic and the outcomes they have attained, read client testimonies, read patient evaluations, and look at before-and-after pictures.

Surgeons with experience: Verify that the hair transplant clinic has surgeons with expertise who are experts in the operation. Verify the surgeons’ training, credentials, and area of specialization. To assess their talents, take into account their experience, level of expertise, and client feedback.

Technique and technology: Enquire about the clinic’s methods and equipment. Hair transplantation frequently employs the Follicular Unit Extraction (FUE) method, which is renowned for its efficiency and minimum scarring. Additionally, clinics adopting cutting-edge tools and technologies frequently produce superior outcomes.

Check the clinic’s meticulous adherence to safety and sanitation regulations. Look for facilities that adhere to international standards, possess the necessary accreditations, and provide a hygienic and clean environment for the treatment.

Consultation procedure: Make an appointment for a consultation with the clinic to go over your unique requirements and goals. A trustworthy clinic will evaluate your hair loss situation thoroughly and offer personalized suggestions for the best course of action.

Post-operative care: Enquire about the clinic’s post-operative care services. In order to promote appropriate healing and the best outcomes, reputable clinics provide thorough aftercare instructions and follow-up sessions.

Cost factors: When compared to many other nations, Turkey is renowned for having affordable pricing for hair transplant treatments. However, it’s important to look at the whole value and not just the price. Quality and price must be balanced.

To make an informed choice, don’t forget to do your own research, compare several clinics, and speak with several providers. It’s critical to select the clinic that most closely matches your unique needs and expectations because each clinic may have unique strengths.

Numerous highly effective hair loss treatment centers, including hair transplantation and restoration, may be found in Turkey. Turkey follows the same protocols, standards, and licensing requirements for hair transplants as the rest of the world. With that said, let’s explore the top 10 hair transplant in Istanbul.

NimClinic

NimClinic, located in Istanbul, Turkey, is widely recognised as the country’s premier hair transplant facility. The clinic has three doctors on staff, and hair transplants range in price from $1,900 to $4,500.

Dr. Serkan Aygın Clinic

With over 25 years of experience, Dr Serkan Aygn is a well-known hair transplant specialist. His clinic, Dr Serkan Aygn Clinic, performs hair transplants at a starting price of $4,000.

Hair Of Istanbul

Hair Of Istanbul is a cutting-edge hair restoration facility that specialises in restoring afro and beard hair as well as the hair of ladies. Hair transplants at the facility begin at $3000.

Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic, a world-famous hair transplant clinic provides patients worldwide with a comprehensive set of services. The cost of a hair transplant at the clinic ranges from $2690 to $7290, depending on whether you go for the Fue, DHI, Manuel Fue, or Sapphire Fue method.

Buk Clinic

Buk Hair Transplant Clinic, located in Istanbul’s Sisli district, is a state-of-the-art clinic for hair transplantation, hair repair, and cosmetic aesthetics. High-quality hair transplant and restoration procedures are performed by board-certified plastic surgeons, dermatologists, specialty physicians, estheticians, and technical staff at the clinic.

Sapphire Hair Clinic

The Sapphire Hair Clinic can be found in the hip and happening Sisli neighborhood of Istanbul. With Dr Esin Egilmez at the helm and cutting-edge technology and treatment approaches at their disposal, the clinic provides patients with excellent hair transplant and hair restoration services.

The pricing for hair transplant procedures at Sapphire Hair Clinic is variable and dependent upon the specific treatment plan. The fee for such services begins at $2,000.

Capil Clinic

Capil Clinic uses the most advanced hair transplant technique to guarantee fullness and a natural look for every transplanted hair. Capil Clinic informs the client that strict adherence to the aftercare instructions is essential for optimal hair transplant results. Hair transplant surgeries at Capital Clinic might cost anything from €2,500 to €4,000.

Cosmedica

Cosmedica Hair Transplantation Clinic in Istanbul is a top hair transplant clinic that offers clients the best hair transplant method to achieve their desired results. Cosmedica, a thriving hair transplantation centre in Istanbul, will offer competitive prices for hair transplantation services in 2023, satisfying its clients

Elit Hair Clinic

In addition to providing the greatest hair transplantation in Istanbul, Elithair also offers attractive all-inclusive package costs and a perfect result.

Dr Balwi and his team of professionals not only have extensive knowledge and experience, but they also offer several unique benefits not available anywhere else.

Asmed Clinic

Asmed Hair Transplant Clinic is a world-renowned hair restoration facility established and directed by Dr Koray Erdogan, a pioneer in the field of hair transplantation in Turkey. Dr Erdogan and his six additional physicians undertake FUE hair transplant surgery. Hair transplant costs are established by the number of grafts necessary for the procedure. A single graft will set you back at about $3.50.

