Top 10 best content writing companies in India

February 15, 2023 12:04 pm | Updated 12:04 pm IST

Content has come a long way! From the era of traditional marketing to this generation, where everything has turned digital, content has always played an essential role in helping businesses grow.

In today’s Digital world, it’s essential to have a strong content marketing strategy that can convey your brand message and help your website dominate the SERPs.

Well, that’s where a Content Writing Company comes into the picture.

There’s no denying that many businesses need help coming up with new and creative ideas for marketing their products or services. Professional content writers are known to draft Content that empowers and engages your target audience in the best possible way.

If you are a business owner who needs to hire a content marketing agency but is still stuck with making a final decision, then keep reading.

Things to consider when choosing a Content Writing Company

What kind of experience and expertise do they have?

Do they offer trials or samples?

What is their turnaround time?

What is their approach to revision and rework?

What do other customers have to say about their services?

We have made things easy for you by listing a few reputed and trusted Content Writing Agencies in India.

Content Elites - https://www.contentelites.com/

Content writing is a skill, and this content writing agency has got the perfect skills people in the house to meet your business requirements. Content Elites has been providing high-quality content marketing services for the past ten years, and their fast turnaround time and quality of words always satisfy their clients.

Their creative writers are dedicated to developing fresh, relevant, engaging, SEO-optimized, and original content, serving clients’ needs. With their team of young and enthusiastic writers, they have completed 1000+ projects globally.

The agency has many awards in its kitty:

Awards:

Content Elites has been listed as the best Content Writing Company in India by GoodFirms.

They are listed on Clutch as one of the most reputed Content Writing Companies.

They are backed up with great reviews on GoodFirms, Exporters India, Clutch, and Indian Yellow Pages.

Services:

Content Elites take pride in keeping it all about content. They offer SEO-optimized Content for articles, blogs, websites, landing pages, PR, social media, newsletters, academic Content, and more.

SEO Discovery - https://www.seodiscovery.com/

Having its roots in Mohali, Punjab, SEO Discovery has served clients all over the globe. It’s a well-known Digital Marketing and Content Marketing agency that provides high-quality, SEO Optimized content to businesses of all sizes worldwide, whether small, medium, or giant enterprises.

The agency formulates customized strategies to create value-added Content and takes the lead in marketing it to help your brand make a solid online presence.

The experts here invest their time learning about your company and your objectives to deliver Content that effectively fulfills your brand’s needs. Being a full-service digital marketing agency, they can also help you broaden your digital reach and get more out of your marketing efforts.

Services: They provide complete Digital Marketing solutions, including SEO, Social Media Marketing, PPC, Content Marketing, Reputation Management, Influencer Marketing, and much more.

Pepper Content - https://www.peppercontent.io/

Pepper Content is a good choice if you want Content at scale. The founders worked together to build one of India’s most reputed marketplaces, bringing writers, editors, and brands under one roof.

This content-writing company in India has boarded many international clients within just a few years. They also offer end-to-end services from content development to delivery across India and abroad. The agency has the expertise to cater to a wide range of industries and has significantly expanded its team size. So, if you have bulk content requirements with a strict deadline, you can consider Pepper Content.

Services:

Their services include content writing, graphic designing, and language translation.

Write Right - https://www.write-right.in/.

Ahmedabad-based Write Right takes pride in working with small- and medium-sized enterprises to provide almost all kinds of content writing solutions. They also help students with top-notch SOPs to help them with their dream of studying abroad.

Their team of skilled writers also provides resume-writing services for professionals from different industries.

The firm crafts all projects ideally, keeping in mind the client’s needs. Also, they never compromise on quality and adhere to deadlines making the agency one of the top content companies in India.

Services:

Their services include SOP writing, Academic writing, E-commerce writing, Ghostwriting, Resume Writing, Social Media posts, Digital Marketing services, and much more.

Just Words - https://www.justwords.in/

Gurugram-based, JustWords is a Content Marketing Agency that drives business leads and growth.

They offer high-quality content writing services to big brands in the market. With their SEO-optimized Content, they help businesses grow and beat their competitors.

With years of experience in the field, this content marketing agency is a close-knit network of creative heads who believe in delivering results.

They have emerged as a full-fledged content marketing agency and helped the brand grow through content marketing campaigns.

Services:

Their services include Digital Marketing, SEO, Content Writing & Marketing, Local SEO, International SEO, PPC, and Video Marketing.

Scatter - https://scatter.co.in/

Scatter started offering its services in 2017 with a team of full-time and freelance writers. They are based in Mumbai and help brands scale content creation and manage their digital assets by combining the best content strategy, innovative storytelling, and a suite of mar-tech solutions. They are also known for launching its content management platform in 2015.

They have teams that ensure smooth workflow, including content producers, product and engineering, strategic alliances, editorial strategies, and customer success managers.

Services:

They take charge of almost all kinds of Content, including SEO Content, Social media posts, Emails, Newsletters, and much more.

Witty Pen - https://wittypen.com/

Trusted by various big brands in different industries, Witty Pen has marked its strong presence in the content writing industry. Their content team takes care of all your content needs so that you can relax and focus on other essential things.

They offer a dedicated project, account, and content manager to fulfill your business needs. Every single content piece you receive goes through two levels of checks from their content experts and editors for factual, grammatical, or plagiarism issues.

Services:

They offer content writing services, including articles, blogs, websites, academic Content, Press Release, newsletters, Academic Content, and Technical Content.

Italics - https://www.italics.in/

Italics is a content writing company that has been around since 2005. They have worked for various clients globally. They have a team of content writers and marketers who empower big companies and start-ups.

They focus on research and comprehension of the business, followed by meticulous articulation and editing. They completely understand that they are not just a content writing company but your communication agency and that they take complete responsibility for helping your business grow.

Services:

They offer website content, SEO Content, Article writing, Blog writing, Technical Content, E-books, Copywriting, and Digital Marketing.

Coffegraphy: https://www.coffeegraphy.com/

It’s a leading content firm started by three young women. They offer various content writing services for all industries, including e-learning, real estate, information technology, and travel.

They can help you build your website from scratch and plan your business’s entire content marketing strategy. They are up for all the challenges, from content writing to editing or reconstructing your old website.

Services:

Their services include review writing, e-learning content, e-book writing, legal writing, editing and proofreading, email copywriting, and more.

Inksplore: https://inksplore.com/

Inksplore has a team of handpicked professional content writers, designers, management professionals, SEO service specialists, and editors to deliver flawless, superior-quality Content.

They can handle everything from essays to email campaigns and newsletters to print collateral. They also have a super quick turnaround time with in-house professional content writers.

Services:

They offer Blog/Article writing, website content, proofreading, editing, Seo content, Ghostwriting, Copywriting, and Academic Content writing services.

Final words:

With the rise of digital media and increasing competition in the global market, businesses need to have a strategy that helps them stand out from their competitors. To outrank your competitors in the SERPs, hire skilled content writing agency to help you with your business’s content marketing strategies and solutions.

FAQ:

1. What is the approximate cost of Content Writing in India?

The cost of Content Writing in India is quite reasonable, and it starts from 0.5 INR and can go up to 6-7 INR per word. The price entirely depends on the experience and the skills of the individual writer or the company handling your content requirements.

2. What are the Types of content writing?

There are many types of content writing, such as:

Blog writing

Social Media Posts

Guest blogging

E-book

Whitepaper

Academic writing

Technical writing

SEO Writing

3. How to choose an SEO Content Writing Agency?

For choosing an SEO writing agency, make sure to consider the following points:

Experience

Portfolio

Reviews

Price

Skills

Turnaround time

4. What to check when the Content is delivered?

Once the Content is delivered, check for grammatical errors, relevancy, keyword optimization, and plagiarism.

5. How can I measure the success of my content marketing?

There are different ways to measure the success of your content marketing, including tracking website traffic, leads generated, and conversions, as well as engagement metrics such as social media shares and comments. It is essential to regularly review and analyze these metrics to determine what is working well and what areas may need improvement.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”