Tirzepatide Research in Weight and Diabetes

October 05, 2023 01:13 pm | Updated 01:14 pm IST

Tirzepatide, previously known as gastric inhibitory peptide and GLP-1 (Glucagon-like peptide-1), is a new peptide that is an altered version of incretins. Following food intake, the duodenum and small intestine naturally create incretins, which increase insulin synthesis. Before glucose enters the circulation, the organism may be better able to create adequate insulin if this is the case [i].

Tirzepatide peptide is a GLP-1 agonist with a C-terminus similar to incretin mimetics, which are amidated. It consists of 14 amino acids that were created from the GIP sequence. The amino acid sequence is YXEGTFTSDY SIXLDKIAQK AFVQWLIAGG PSSGAPPPS, consisting of 39 amino acids. Studies suggest that Tirzepatide was created to stimulate receptors for both GLP-1 and GIP. As a rule, it may stimulate GIP more than GLP-1 does. In addition, the peptide form of Tirzepatide has been lipidated to increase its bioavailability and stability.

Tirzepatide Peptide and Type 2 Diabetes

Findings imply that by stimulating the GIP and GLP-1 receptors, Tirzepatide may potentially support the maintenance and regulation of blood sugar levels. The pancreas and other organs, including the stomach, heart, and brain, have both receptors [ii],[iii]. Receptor activation in the pancreas produces insulin secretion and better glucose regulation. Tirzepatide’s potential to activate these receptors is now the subject of prolonged scientific research.

Tirzepatide peptide seems to have a glucose-dependent action, suggesting that it may not stimulate insulin secretion at normal or below-normal glucose concentrations. Since Tirzepatide is considered unlikely to result in hypoglycemia, it may have an advantage over many other anti-diabetic substances.

Investigations purport that Tirzepatide peptide’s dual-agonist characteristics may contribute to superior glycemic control compared to GLP-1 agonists. Tirzepatide appeared more effective than Semaglutide, Liraglutide, Sitagliptin, Canagliflozin, and Empagliflozin in a meta-analysis of 26 randomized control studies [iv]. Researchers speculated that “Tirzepatide and SC Semaglutide have favorable efficacy in mitigating T2DM.”

Another meta-analysis with over 7,000 subjects in clinical trials suggested similar findings; Tirzepatide peptide trials appeared to have resulted in at least 5 kg of weight reduction in as little as 8 weeks of substance exposure. [v]

Tirzepatide has suggested promise in animal tests for suppressing appetite and calorie intake, which has been linked to weight reduction and enhanced insulin sensitivity [vi]. One research study, including 316 models of type 2 diabetes, suggested that, although weight reduction likely accounted for 15-20% of the increase in insulin sensitivity, the other 80-85% was presumably attributable to the effects of the peptide [vii].

Tirzepatide Peptide and Obesity

Tirzepatide peptide exhibits great potential in inducing weight reduction. More than 2,500 models participated in the biggest clinical research of its kind in 2022, which focused on models who were overweight but did not have diabetes [viii]. Subjects appeared to have dropped an average of 20% of their body weight over the 17-month presentation period.

Researchers speculate that Tirzepatide may have the potential to reduce visceral fat. Compared to subcutaneous fat, visceral fat is the fatty tissue that accumulates under the skin, surrounding, and within the organs. Although necessary in only trace quantities, visceral fat is crucial to the health and operation of organs. The presence of visceral fat is strongly correllated to subcutaneous obesity. Visceral obesity, which may cause serious metabolic issues, describes this condition. This is because visceral fat, unlike subcutaneous fat, is metabolically active and releases a high volume of inflammatory cytokines and triglycerides into the circulation. [ix] Therefore, increased inflammation and triglycerides come from insulin resistance, an unfavorable lipid profile, etc.

Studies indicate visceral obesity is a major risk factor for life-threatening diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and cancer [x]. Scientists hypothesize that Tirzepatide peptide may aid in weight loss and lower visceral fat. After 12 months of presentation, the peptide reduced liver fat by an average of 8%, as suggested by a study exploring obese models of fatty liver [xi]. Researchers purported that “Tirzepatide peptide suggested a significant reduction in LFC and VAT and ASAT volumes compared with insulin degludec in this subpopulation of models with type 2 diabetes in the SURPASS-3 study.” As of 2023, this peptide is still in the testing phase. It has not been licensed to treat obesity or its associated conditions, and human consumption is strictly prohibited.

References

