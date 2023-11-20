November 20, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST

Turkey is the only country that spans two continents: Europe and Asia. It’s a travel destination that can’t be found anywhere else. In this article, you will learn about everything you need to know about Turkey before you travel to the country.

Visa requirements to travel to Turkey from India?

Indian citizens need to get an e-visa before traveling to Turkey . You can do this by filling out an online form in a few minutes. You will have up to 180 days to travel around Turkey with your e-visa.

What is the best way to travel from India to Turkey?

The most convenient and fastest way to travel from India to Turkey is by taking a flight.

Several airlines offer direct flights between major cities in India and Istanbul, Turkey. Alternatively, you can also take a connecting flight via Dubai or other Middle Eastern cities.

Do note that Istanbul has two main international airports: Istanbul Airport (IST) and Sabiha Gökçen International Airport, set on the Asian side of the city. Turkey’s most popular and reliable airline is Turkish Airlines.

Which are the major airports in India that offer direct flights to Turkey?

Several major airports in India offer direct flights to Turkey. The following are the most important and have the most offers:

Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi: This is the busiest airport in India and serves as a major international gateway. It offers direct flights to Istanbul, Turkey. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai: This airport is the second busiest in India and also offers direct flights to Istanbul. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru: It is one of the busiest airports in India and offers direct flights to Istanbul.

The number of direct flights available to Turkey will depend on the airline and the season. Check with airlines or travel agencies to find the best deals.

What is the currency in Turkey?

The currency in Turkey is the Turkish Lira (TRY). The exchange rate between the Turkish Lira and the Indian Rupee will depend on several factors, from trade balances to interest rates. Check the exchange rate before booking your trip.

Large cities in Turkey have ATMs, but we recommend carrying cash especially if you are planning on shopping at local markets or stores.

What is the public transportation in Turkey like?

Depending on the city, public transportation options vary. Istanbul boasts efficient transport via trams, buses, and ferries. Acquire an “Istanbulkart” from kiosks or machines for seamless travel across the city.

In cities like Ankara, Izmir, and most other places you will find that buses are predominantly used. Ankara does have a metro system and you can purchase your tickets are available at kiosks in stations.

Most major cities are interconnected through buses and trains. However, buses are quicker. The train offers scenic views.

Top places to explore during your visit to Turkey

Turkey has so much to offer to visitors. It’s hard to know where to begin! From its beautiful tranquil coasts to its impressive Mosques to the ruins in Ephesus. Read on:

Cappadocia - You might have seen the photos of dozens of balloon rides against a backdrop of rock formations. This is Cappadocia, where you can find out more about the cities of Derinkuyu and Kaymakli. Carved in stone, they are a testament to Turkey’s ancestors and its genius engineering skills.

Istanbul - Consider staying a few days to explore the city fully. You want to go to Hagia Sophia, which serves as the center of religious, political, and artistic life of the Byzantine Empire. It’s a stunning architectural building. However, make sure to make time for the Grand Bazaar, the Topkapi Palace, and the Princes’ Islands.

Turkish Riviera - Featuring clear, turquoise waters, stunning beaches, and tranquil nature, the Turkish Riviera is ideal for a relaxing holiday. Bodrum is home to a castle, an underwater archaeology museum, and an ancient theater. Meanwhile, Kas is a small fishing village where you can go diving among shipwrecks and ancient ruins.

Ephesus - A UNESCO World Heritage Site was an ancient port city. It was once considered the most important Greek trading city. Ephesus boasts structures like the Temple of Artemis. The House of the Virgin Mary is nearby. It is believed to be the last residence of Mary.

Pamukkale - This is a natural wonder that draws in visitors from all parts of the world. It features natural white terraces filled with mineral-rich thermal waters. Adjacent is the ancient city of Hierapolis with its well-preserved theatre.

In conclusion

These are just a few of the wonderful places to discover in Turkey. Every region, city, and town has a story to tell. Make sure to check out what else the country has to offer. In addition, be mindful of the country’s traditions, customs, and religious norms.

