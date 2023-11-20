  1. Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi: This is the busiest airport in India and serves as a major international gateway. It offers direct flights to Istanbul, Turkey.
  2. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai: This airport is the second busiest in India and also offers direct flights to Istanbul.
  3. Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru: It is one of the busiest airports in India and offers direct flights to Istanbul.