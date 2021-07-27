Thehinduzone.com emerges as a leading IAS coaching guidance platform in India

27 July 2021 14:21 IST

The exam preparation space, largely offline at present, is increasingly moving online. According to the HRD Ministry, India has 50 million students in colleges, and around 240 million in junior and primary education. Some of these students will – at some point in time - need to prepare for competitive exams. Therefore, Edtech company thehinduzone.com is eyeing this target audience to provide a robust platform that can provide more personalised and specific information to all the aspiring candidates.

Solving the most complex problem of accessibility, thehinduzone.com focuses on outcome-based learning for higher education and test preparation. The platforms provide personalised plans to the aspiring UPSC candidates to help them navigate the vast available content and select or choose right coaching, test series, study material or other resources for exam preparation. This saves their time from reading every other study material and to actually focus on quality education that can work in their favour.

The website works with large and small institutions, with different batch sizes, to ensure that there is no roadblock in the educational process. The Institutes or teachers associated with thehinduzone.com can create a portal and upload their study materials, questionnaires, test assessments, syllabus, video lectures, etc, so that their students can access the same as per requirement. Best online IAS coaching like Plutus IAS also impart their guidance . Some of the renowned coachings providing online classes at the portal are career institutes like ToppersAcademy.APP , Yojana IAS, KautilyaIAS etc. This web portal is also available in a free version, for those institutions and students who cannot afford to pay for the education process.

With advanced technology, planned strategies and progress mapping tools, the platform has disrupted the edtech sector. The platform is an assorted set of enriching learning elements like video lessons, quizzes and proper guidance which gives a fulfilling experience in the learning process.

Recently the platform organised a live virtual webinar that was focused on analyzing and finding out the personal and interpersonal traits in the candidate to foresee if they hold the right character and ideology to serve as a civil servant. The webinar was designed to enable students to express the right virtues and the traits that will put them into the driving seat for the final allotment of the candidature.

From live interactive sessions, dedicated mentors, right study material to video lectures, Hinduzone takes care of students’ every need right from the beginning till after the entrance examination. It also provides them with mentors who will guide them throughout the course for different concerns like in choosing the right study material or in the evaluation of test series or managing your time for each subject.

Keeping up with the current market trends, thehinduzone.com aims to enhance its market by focusing on guiding students about best online IAS coaching, best online NEET coaching and make a global presence and making their product more robust and advanced to provide holistic solutions and overall development to the young candidates who want to become the future leaders of tomorrow.