The Sleep Company Introduces Cutting-Edge Sleep Innovations: Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed and Smart Ortho Royale Mattress

July 26, 2023 03:57 pm | Updated 03:58 pm IST

The Sleep Company, a leader in India’s comfort innovation landscape, asserts its position as disruptors in the sleep industry by introducing its latest offerings: the Smart Ortho Royale Mattress and the Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed. Both of these products, launched after rigorous research and testing, are designed and proven to provide unmatched comfort, support, and a peaceful sleep experience for individuals across India.

The Smart Ortho Royale Mattress takes centre stage in The Sleep Company’s mattress portfolio. It is India’s first and only luxurious orthopaedic mattress which has been certified by the All India Health Association. The mattress offers enhanced support for back pain recovery and promises an elevated sleep quality. It features the pioneering RecoverX Pressure Absorbing Technology, which intelligently absorbs pressure from high-pressure body parts thus alleviating pain. The mattress also includes Pro-Blend Technology, bringing the best of 100% natural latex and SmartGRID technology thereby ensuring a peaceful sleep experience like no other.

Alongside the mattress, The Sleep Company has also launched the Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed which comes with a Denver Leather Frame. This innovative bed offers different recliner modes like head recline, foot recline etc. Another interesting mode is the scientifically designed, NASA-approved zero-gravity position, which reduces pressure on the spine and enhances sleep quality. Designed for versatility, the Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed also caters to routine activities through its TV / Reading Mode and Dual Massager Mode. This new-age bed offers an incomparable sleep experience making it a must-have for every home.

“We firmly believe that sound sleep is a fundamental right for everyone,” emphasised Priyanka Salot, Co-founder of The Sleep Company. “Through detailed research and testing, we have created the Elev8 Smart Recliner Bed and Smart Ortho Royale Mattress to revolutionise the way individuals look at and experience sleep. These products not only offer exceptional comfort but also specifically target and cater to the needs of individuals who experience back pain. Our passion for innovation and our relentless pursuit of addressing the pain points faced by individuals drives us to provide our consumers with the best possible solutions for a truly remarkable and peaceful sleeping experience while ensuring that the aesthetic of their space remains uncompromised.”

The Sleep Company’s dedication to quality and innovation has established it as a leader in the comfort tech industry. By combining science, ergonomics, and advancements in material and sleep science, the company delivers products that enhance sleep quality and overall well-being.

About The Sleep Company:

The Sleep Company is India’s leading comfort innovation company and the revolutionary patented SmartGRID mattress creator. With over 35 stores, they are one of the fastest-growing brands in India disrupting the D2C landscape and driving innovation in the mattress industry. What began as a quest for a scientifically-supported mattress, by husband-wife duo Priyanka and Harshil Salot, has evolved into a brand that provides products that enhance consumers’ sleeping and sitting experiences. The Sleep Company offers premium products, based on years of meticulous research that is light years ahead of its competitors with technology that is based on cutting-edge developments in the field of material science and sleep science. With customer-centricity at its core, the company began with a completely D2C business model but has now gone on to evolve into an omnichannel business. With the launch of its first retail store in Bangalore in June 2022, The Sleep Company kicked off its foray into the offline retail space and now plans to open 100+ stores by March 2024. Augmenting its discoverability and eliminating inefficiencies in its supply chain, the company has managed to further provide a distinct value proposition to its customers with an accessible premium product. The company so far has received a total funding of INR 191.4CR - Rs 177 CR in a Series B round led by Premji Invest and Fireside Ventures as well as Rs 13.4 CR in a pre-series A Round which was led by Fireside Ventures.

