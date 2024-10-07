The Path to Global Peace: Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj’s ‘Peace Education’ Initiative”

Concerned by the growing cultural degradation in society, Shri Krishnagiri Peethadheeshwar, National Saint Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj has created an educational program called ‘Peace Education.’ This program focuses on the art of living and the importance of relationships, with the objective of restoring peace, harmony, and values in society. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj has established this program in 190 countries worldwide, where it has received special recognition. Even the Pope of the Vatican and the Dalai Lama have highly appreciated this program. The international parliament of safety and peace appointed him as a‘Diplomatic Counsellor of India’ and the UN has appointed him as the ‘Ambassador of Peace’ for his humanitarian work.

Inspiration Behind ‘Peace Education’

Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj’s life is a direct testament to spiritual practice and social service. His goal is not only to inspire people to follow the path of religion but also to guide them in the right direction for living a meaningful life. He observed that cultural degradation, unrest, and intolerance are deeply rooted in society, causing great harm to humanity. To address these issues, Maharaj gave birth to the ‘Peace Education’ program.

The Importance of Relationships and the Art of Living

The core foundation of ‘Peace Education’ is the importance of relationships and the art of living. This program teaches how to maintain the dignity of relationships and establish balance in society. Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj believes that understanding relationships and fostering mutual love are essential for building a healthy and peaceful society. When people communicate effectively with each other and seek peace within their own lives, peace naturally prevails in society.

Global Recognition

This program has not only gained respect in India but also at the international level. ‘Peace Education’ has been adopted in 190 countries and has been incorporated into their educational institutions. What makes this program unique is that it is not solely based on religion but also emphasizes human values, tolerance, and social relationships.

Appreciation from the Pope and Dalai Lama

The Pope, the highest leader of Christianity in Vatican City, and the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, have both praised this program. These great leaders have recognized it as an important initiative that can contribute to the establishment of peace and harmony in society. In this way, Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj has not only promoted Indian culture and Sanatan Dharma but also delivered a global message that peace and harmony are essential for the welfare of society.

Positive Change in Society

Through ‘Peace Education,’ Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj has brought about positive change in the lives of millions of people. Many non-vegetarians have turned vegetarian, redirecting their lives toward devotion. People have started following the path of peace and righteousness. This program teaches them how to face life’s real challenges and how to improve their lives by walking on the path of true religion.

Vasant Vijay Ji Maharaj’s ‘Peace Education’ program is a global initiative that sends a strong message against terrorism, unrest, and intolerance. This program is not just a tool for teaching but a life philosophy that helps people understand the importance of truth, peace, and love. Maharaj’s contribution is a significant step toward permanent change in society, spreading the message of peace and harmony across the globe.

