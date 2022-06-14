The Hindu launches its first ever coupon and deals section with Admitad WhiteLabel Networks

The Hindu has partnered with Admitad WhiteLabel Networks to launch its first ever coupons and deal sections for its audience to not only provide helpful promo codes, but also add values and usefulness to current readers for a better, budget friendly online shopping experience. In 2021 users saved over $1.5million with promo codes they found on coupon pages that WhiteLabel Networks had created for the media (including The Hindu). The service currently works with over 1,500 brands and major media holdings.

WhiteLabel Networks coupon pages complement the 360 monetization strategy that Admitad tools offer for media houses and bloggers. It boosts their revenue by providing various ways to earn not only on, but also with your audience - from the most convenient promo code pages created by WhiteLabel Networks experts to earning on affiliate links and promo codes on any convenient platform. The Whitelabel team will solely handle the design and development of the section, creating and managing the content everyday to include the best available deals and coupons in popular shops, such as Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, Ajio and many more.

With the fast moving ecommerce segment and consumers changing their habits to online shopping, it is necessary for marketers to provide the best deals and offers to their loyal customers in order to maintain a long term relationship. According to Admitad’s data, promo code purchases rose by 36% worldwide in 2021. White Label becomes an important part of this equation where they are not only providing coupons and deals, adding value and usefulness to current readers and attracting a significant number of new visitors. It provides more user engagement opportunities and creates a new source of income for publishers.

Faizan Ahmad, National Head- Digital Transformation (Revenue), The Hindu said of the association, “It is indeed a happy news that we have partnered with Admitad and its service WhiteLabel Network. To partner with a well known e-commerce solution provider, Admitad seems great because of their expertise in the area of discounts and coupons. Also nowadays consumers are more into saving so this coupon section will benefit a lot of our readers. This collaboration will not only be limited to extra revenue generation, but also provide great value-add services to the users”.

Vladislav Gubin, who is heading Admitad WhiteLabel Networks believes India is one of the most rapidly developing regions in affiliate marketing and smart shopping solutions, allowing retailers to control, but also measure and lead their activities to achieve business goals.

Neha Kulwal, Country Manager, Admitad India said “ We are elated that we have partnered with The Hindu for WhiteLabel Networks. The main vision behind this partnership was to provide brands and cherry pickers a platform with a win-win situation for both. One big advantage for brands would be the campaign tracking via unique coupon code. This partnership will help the readers to save more money while leaving them with a variety of brands to choose from”.

Admitad India has expanded its business arms as a global IT company and is coming up with new revenue generating products for all online platforms to increase their chances of monetizing through various channels