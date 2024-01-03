The Future Awaits: Exploring Career Prospects with an MBA in Information Technology and Digital Transformation from SICSR - Last date to apply is 13th January 2024

January 03, 2024 04:22 pm | Updated 04:22 pm IST

India, 27th December 2023: Following the conclusion of the SNAP 2023 registrations, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR) has announced 13th January 2024 as the last date to apply for its MBA programmes. Aligning with the increasing demand of revolution in technology, the institute offers specializations in Information technology (IT) and Digital transformation (DT).

“With a rich 38-year legacy, SICSR is committed to providing unparalleled education in Information Technology and Digital Transformation. We are committed to delivering a world-class educational experience, with help of an accomplished faculty and a dynamic placement cell that opens doors to promising career opportunities. As we eagerly anticipate the arrival of the next cohort of students, we extend our best wishes for success in their entrance exams” said Dr. Jatinderkumar R. Saini, Director, Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research (SICSR).

SICSR showcases a stellar placement records, attaining the highest package of 90 LPA for its post-graduate programme and 21.50 LPA for its undergraduate programme in the academic year 2023. In addition to this remarkable accomplishment, the institute’s placement drive has been enriched by renowned recruiters such as Deloitte, PwC, EY, HSBC, Colgate, Veritas. Their participation further enhances its credibility in providing exceptional opportunities to its students.

In catering to ambitious individuals, the institute offers an enriching campus life complemented by informative workshops and guest lectures. The exchange of practical knowledge through sessions with successful alumni ensures that current students are well-informed about the dynamics of the professional world.

Furthermore, the institute’s dedication to academic excellence is evident in its rankings, with SICSR achieving the fifth position for MBA (IT) in the GHRDC-CSR Best B-Schools Survey 2022. Also, in the Outlook-ICare India MBA Rankings 2022, SICSR secured the seventh spot among the Top Private B-Schools in Pune.

In conclusion, SICSR’s dynamic curriculum, lively campus atmosphere, and meaningful industry ties and impressive placement records create an environment which is a path to a successful journey in Information Technology and Digital Transformation.

For more information, visit Symbiosis Institute of Computer Studies and Research .

