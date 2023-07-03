July 03, 2023 03:16 pm | Updated 03:16 pm IST

Besides outstanding hair transplant doctors, Turkey offers affordable prices – one of the deciding factors for undergoing hair transplant surgery.

Smile Hair Clinic is an excellent example of a hair transplant clinic in Turkey offering premium services at competitive prices. Here’s why it should be on your list.

Why choose Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic in Istanbul, Turkey, is relatively new (2018) but is already making waves in the hair restoration sphere. Many online publications have included it in their Top 10 Best Hair Transplant listicles, praising its innovative hair transplantation methods and unique approach to restoring natural hair.

This renowned hair transplant center has a team of 100+ seasoned hair transplant specialists, including Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan and Dr. Gökay Bilgin, its founders and lead surgeons. They’ve performed 10,000+ successful hair transplants, transforming people’s lives with their True Philosophy.

That philosophy includes True Planning, True Hairline Design, True Execution, and True Innovation – Smile Hair Clinic’s success criteria. They guide the medical team in reaching top results through careful preparation, focus on aesthetics, safe procedures, and continual progress.

It’s no wonder Smile Hair Clinic is among the best places to get a hair transplant in Turkey and beyond. It found its deserving spot in BBC’s Healthcare Tourism Documentary series in 2021 and received many other accolades.

One includes recognition at Quality of Magazine’s Annual Klass Awards in 2022. Celebrating the best-in-class achievements in hair restoration, the magazine honored it with two awards – the Hair Clinic of the Year and the Highest Quality Hair Transplantation Clinic.

How much can you expect to pay?

Hair transplant prices in Turkey are nowhere near their US counterparts. Paying between $12,400 and $18,900 for a hair transplant is standard in the US, but Turkish clinics (including Smile Hair Clinic) charge considerably less.

The country’s average prices range between $2,100 and $8,600, depending on the procedure, hair transplant technique, hair loss extent, and the expertise and experience of the surgeon performing hair transplantation. However, you can save even more by choosing Smile Hair Clinic, where the costs range between $2,600 and $4,700.

Don’t worry – the “you get what you pay for” idiom doesn’t apply here. You can expect a high-quality hair transplant because Turkey’s economy affects the prices. The procedure isn’t cheap from Turkey’s perspective, meaning quality is a priority.

Hair transplant packages at Smile Hair Clinic

Like many other clinics in Turkey, Smile Hair Clinic offers all-inclusive packages, helping patients save money and enjoy the best experience when visiting Istanbul for hair transplantation. The best part? No hidden costs like hospital fees will surprise you after the surgery, and you’ll get aftercare services for a year.

Here’s what to expect from your package deal:

Online consultation

Two nights at a four-star or five-star hotel (breakfast included)

Airport pickups and drop-offs

Hotel-clinic transfers

Hair analysis, planning, and hairline design

Pre-op blood test

Hair transplantation

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy

Aftercare package with meds and hair products

12-month online post-op care

You can choose from three packages: Gold, Platinum, and Diamond. Each includes the services above – with slight differences.

The number of grafts doesn’t impact the prices. The cost differences relate to hotel accommodation (four stars with the Gold package) and the doctors providing the services (Dr. Gökay Bilgin and Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan with the Diamond deal).

Hair transplant services and methods at Smile Hair Clinic

Smile Hair Clinic offers plastic surgery, obesity surgery, dental aesthetics, and hair transplant procedures. Its hair transplant services include beard, eyebrow, sideburn, mustache, and hair transplants (including Afro hair and female treatments).

As for the hair transplant techniques, the clinic’s surgeons use manual FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction), Sapphire FUE, and DHI (Direct Hair Implantation). Here’s how the two most sought-after methods work.

Sapphire FUE method

The Sapphire FUE technique is an advanced hair restoration method involving more precise scalp incisions for the best results. It eliminated the need for traditional steel blades to open microchannels for hair extraction, upgrading them with sapphire.

Surgeons open microchannels in donor areas (the back or side of the head) with a sapphire blade, extract hair follicles, and preserve them in a liquid hypothermic solution for maximum graft survival. Before inserting them in the recipient site, they make tiny slits in the predetermined spots.

There are no scars after the procedure since the motorized surgical tool for incisions makes fixed round punches of 0.6–0.8 mm diameter.

DHI method

A DHI hair transplant is more cutting-edge than Sapphire FUE because it doesn’t involve incisions, making it the preferred method for beard transplants and other facial hair regrowth.

Instead of making incisions, the hair transplant surgeon harvests and directly implants follicular units with multiple, single-use Choi pens. These innovative tools feature a hollow needle and follicle storage, allowing simultaneous steps and maximizing graft survival.

What results can you expect?

Whether Dr. Gökay Bilgin, Dr. Mehmet Erdoğan, or someone else performs your hair transplant operation (depending on your chosen package), you’ll get outstanding, natural-looking results.

Your transplanted hair will fall out within the following weeks. However, your natural hair will start growing soon, showing visible effects within 6–9 months and the final result within 12–18 months after the procedure.

Smile Hair Clinic has a Before & After website page to see what to expect at different growth stages. You can filter the photos by gender, age, procedure, technique, hair type, Norwood scale, transplant area, and result month. Check it out to gain insight into the expertise of the clinic’s medical team.

Conclusion

Smile Hair Clinic is an excellent choice for an affordable yet high-quality hair transplant. Providing treatments drastically cheaper than in the US, it’s your best bet for restoring your youthful appearance without breaking the bank.

Contact the clinic for a free, non-binding consultation to get answers to your burning questions and make an informed decision.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

