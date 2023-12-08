Tessell and Applied Cloud Computing Transform Cloud Migration and Modernization Landscape

December 08, 2023 02:44 pm | Updated 02:45 pm IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5: Tessell, a cloud-based data platform in San Ramon, CA, has joined forces with Applied Cloud Computing (ACC), an established technology company, to revolutionize the cloud migration and modernization landscape. This strategic partnership aims to deliver a seamless and efficient approach for businesses embarking on their digital transformation journey. Together, ACC and Tessell will provide end-to-end digital transformation solutions.

The Tessell-ACC collaboration is set to streamline the cloud migration process, offering businesses an integrated solution to effectively manage, migrate, and modernize their infrastructure, applications, and databases.

Maximizing Returns in Cloud Transformation

Both teams are driven by a comprehensive understanding of the complexities involved in moving processes to the cloud. From itemizing dependencies to hardware realignment, software patching, configuration, and data location, this innovative partnership significantly accelerates the migration of legacy systems, applications, and databases. It eliminates the need for multiple migration partners, saving valuable time and resources.

Democratizing Cloud Migration

A core objective of the Tessell-ACC is to democratize the cloud migration process. By breaking down barriers, Tessell-ACC aims to allow a broader pool of customers, including those without cloud expertise, to initiate their modernization efforts. This democratization fosters collaboration, efficiency, and overall effectiveness.

Accelerating Digital Transformation

Addressing the challenges faced by businesses in achieving their digital transformation goals, the collaboration between Tessell and ACC simplifies database migrations, management and modernization. Providing a user-friendly interface for engineers and architects, the partnership enables faster migration, allowing organizations to realize their digital transformation objectives within shorter timeframes, gaining a competitive edge in the market.

Unlocking Innovation and Opportunities

Rajesh Krishnia, Sr. Director at Tessell, expressed excitement about the collaboration, stating, “Our partnership with ACC marks a significant shift in reshaping the cloud migration landscape. Tessell is committed to delivering higher performance at lower costs, offering an improved approach to data management in the cloud.”

Nilesh Satpute, CEO of ACC, added, “This collaboration represents a leap in our commitment to delivering top-notch cloud services. By automating the modernization process, we aim to drive efficiency, minimize human error, and instil confidence in businesses pursuing cloud migration. Together with Tessell, we are redefining how organizations approach their digital evolution.”

Driving Efficiency and Confidence

Leveraging Tessell’s database management expertise and ACC’s advanced technology solutions, the partnership empowers organizations to navigate the complexities of cloud adoption with ease.

About Tessell and ACC

Tessell: A cloud-native DBaaS revolutionizing data infrastructure and management for cloud-born and cloud-defining enterprises. Tessell excels with AWS and Azure compatibility. It offers policy-driven self-service access, DevOps integration, production monitoring, and lifecycle management for Oracle, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Milvus, and MongoDB database engines. Leveraging the high-performance NVMe storage in the cloud, Tessell optimizes database consolidation for economic efficiency and hosts mission-critical databases with robust cross-region replication capabilities. For more information, please visit https://www.tessell.com/

ACC: Founded in 2014 by Nilesh Satpute in Thane, Maharashtra, ACC is revolutionizing the cloud services segment with its strong team of skilled professionals across Digital Transformation, Cloud Computing, App Modernization, Big Data and Analytics, Cloud Security, and Product Engineering. It has offices across Mumbai, Pune, and Bangalore in India, as well as an international presence with offices in the UK and Estonia. ACC has been awarded by AWS as the best FSI industry partner and is endorsed by both industry and customers for its professional capabilities and cloud offerings. For more information about ACC, please visit https://www.appliedcloudcomputing.com/

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”