Telangana’s State Topper Chooses Gujarat’s Parul University for Higher Studies

With the recent announcement of the 12th standard board results nationwide, India has witnessed the emergence of numerous brilliant young minds who have achieved top honors in various streams. Among these exceptional achievers, Rajesh Parikapalli has etched his name in history by securing the highest position in the Telangana State Board Examinations.

This remarkable accomplishment has garnered significant attention, resulting in offers from 37 esteemed universities across the country, including prestigious institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the National Institutes of Technology (NITs). Ultimately, Rajesh has made a well-considered decision to pursue his higher education at Gujarat’s renowned Parul University.

Renowned for its exceptional educational standards, Telangana has nurtured Rajesh’s academic prowess, making him seek an institution that aligns with his aspirations for furthering his education. The synergy between Gujarat and Parul University has proven to be an ideal choice for Rajesh’s academic journey.

Rajesh’s extraordinary dedication and unwavering commitment were the driving forces behind his exceptional performance throughout the 12th standard examinations, culminating in this momentous achievement. At Parul University, Rajesh will embark on his path to pursue a degree in Computer Science Engineering with a specialization in Artificial Intelligence. His choice exemplifies the trend among meritorious students nationwide who have selected Parul University as their preferred destination for higher education.

One outstanding example is Zeel Gadhiya, an exemplary student with a remarkable 99.98 percentile score in the CBSE examinations, who chose to pursue a Bachelor of Business Administration with Honors at Parul University. Similarly, Mahi Patel, who achieved an impressive 96.7 percentile in the CBSE exams, opted to pursue a Bachelor’s in Pharmacy at this esteemed institution. Furthermore, Om Jain, an exceptional student with a fervent desire to turn his dreams of Aeronautical Engineering into reality, has chosen Parul University’s Institute of Engineering and Technology as his gateway to success.

Parul University takes great pride in its enrollment of over 6000 students hailing from the southern regions, each of whom has made a deliberate choice to pursue their higher education at PU in anticipation of a prosperous future. These exceptional students exemplify the remarkable talent that has cemented Parul University’s reputation as a NAAC A++ accredited and Top 50 NIRF-ranked institution, renowned for its unwavering commitment to fostering innovation. The university’s unwavering dedication to providing a conducive environment for quality education serves as a launchpad for students like Rajesh, empowering them to transform their career aspirations into tangible accomplishments.

