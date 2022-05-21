TALENTED SISTERS WITH PHENOMENAL MEMORY BRING PRIDE TO HYDERABAD

Kheya and Ishya

May 21, 2022 00:00 IST

They are bright, brilliant and under 10 years old! Hyderabad based sisters Kheya Gourishetty and Ishya Gourishetty have earned numerous laurels, making their parents happy and bringing pride to the city.

While nine-year-old Kheyahas monikers like ‘Super Kid’ and ‘GK Queen’ as she can identify 100 flags of different countries, 195 countries from the map, 30 places on the Indian map, 41 monuments, 35 sports items, 54 great leaders, 36 professionals and much much more, 7-year Ishya, has been titled ‘Geography Wizard’ and ‘Grandmaster’ for identifying 195 countries on the world map in 1min 55 Seconds

Kheya has already been recognized by several organizations and the Book of Records. Creative Records applauded her for identifying 100 countries from their flags within 1 minute 30 seconds. She has also participated in several memory events where she has received accolades and appreciation for her mindboggling memory.

Ishya too is inherently a bright child. She can accurately identify the names of 100 countries by looking at their flags in 120 seconds. Several organisations have showered praises on her for her abilities and she has been recognized by World Book of Records, Asia Book Records, India Book of Records, Miracle World Records, Telugu Book Record, Super Kid Record, Creative Records and more.

It all began during the lockdown brought on by the unprecedented pandemic, when the girls were stuck indoors with their regular routine disrupted. Their parents Varun and Lalitha Gourishetty, were soon on the lookout for activities to keep the sisters engaged and their minds stimulated. “We fixed a schedule for them with clear timings for eating, sleeping, studying and fun. After a period of one month, we began rigorous training and practice at home. It was just a matter of time before they brought home prestigious accolades and made noteworthy accomplishments. There has been no looking back!” says Lalitha.

Speaking about her achievements, Kheya says, “During our regular school days, we hardly had time to polish our skills. I am glad that I got an opportunity to hone my memory skills and make my parents proud.” “I love to participate in competitions. I also enjoy dancing, skating, horse riding, music, art & crafts, biophilia etc.,” adds Ishya enthusiastically.

These talented young ladies are sure to continue hitting the news with their extraordinary abilities.