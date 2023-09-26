Türkiye to Extend Tourism Season Until November

September 26, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Industry officials have announced the extension of Türkiye’s tourism season well into November, with some suggesting it could last till December.

The Turkish government has set ambitious goals that aim to lure 60 million tourists by 2023 and a staggering 90 million by 2028. And the strategy seems to be materialising.

The summer in Türkiye was marked by a considerable influx of foreign visitors to its prestigious Mediterranean resorts. Despite the initial slowdown owing to earthquakes in February, the nation experienced an unforeseen rebound in tourist arrivals.

Istanbul also had a considerable increase in international visitors in July, with 1.87 million travelers, the highest monthly number in ten years. Around 7.15 million international tourists visited the nation overall in July, up 7.25 percent from the same month last year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mehmet Işler, the vice president of the Turkish Hoteliers Federation (TÜROFED) and chairman of the Aegean Touristic Enterprises and Accommodations Association (ETIK), also said that August and September continued this trend.

Consequently, industry stalwarts predict a flourishing autumn, mirroring the summer’s success. The number of arrivals may be partly due to the ease of use of the Republic of Türkiye Electronic Visa Application System.

Moreover, considering the burgeoning interest from markets such as China and Latin America, Işler remains optimistic about the sector’s prospects.

One reason to be hopeful is the recent move by Beijing to ease the prohibition on outbound group tours to Turkey and other nations. This means that the country can expect a greater influx from the Chinese market, which is open to more culturally and gastronomically focused experiences.

Germany and Russia also remain strong contributors to Turkey’s tourist arrivals. Additionally, UK arrivals are expected to account for 3.5 million tourists by year-end, and there is also an expected surge in visitors from France.

While the domestic scene appears rosy, it’s aligned with a global trend identified by Anglo-German travel operator Tui, which recently stretched the tourism seasons for both Greece and Türkiye into November.

Tui’s chief executive, Sebastian Ebel, has stated that the extension aims to accommodate the rising demand for holidays in the cooler autumn months. He indicated that demand for holidays in October is up 8% over 2022.

“We have seen strong demand in the final weeks of the summer season which traditionally runs to the end of October”, Ebel said. “As a consequence, we recently announced the extension of the season into November in particular to Turkey and Greece, to cover demand outside the traditional summer season.”

This strategic shift offers holidaymakers greater flexibility. Tui has already added around 30,000 seats on planes to Rhodes, Crete, and Antalya from the UK.

Extending the season also opens up options for a more moderate climate and an array of sports and cultural activities exclusive to the spring and autumn.

Despite a 4% price increase, Tui’s winter reservations have also increased, and are now 15% higher than they were last year. Almost half of its winter vacations have been booked in the UK. There is also an emerging preference among Polish tourists to visit Turkey during the winter.

Meanwhile, Dinçer Sarıkaya, president of the Association of Tourist Hoteliers and Operators of Kemer (KETOB), foresees September as potentially the highest month for hotel occupancy. At the time of writing, it’s at a staggering 98% rate.

Therefore, it seems that the Turkish tourism sector is remaining resilient despite adversities such as the disruptive earthquakes earlier in the year. The extreme summer temperatures, which soared above 40°C in Mediterranean regions, also seem to be a setback.

Although these countries continue to be popular, a European Commission report published in July stated tourism to Mediterranean locations had decreased 10% from the previous year. Meanwhile, demand was rising for places like the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, Ireland, and Denmark.

The industry is also acknowledging the disruptive influence of global warming. Ebel, for example, foresees a rise in demand for summer destinations offering “a moderate climate”, including Scandinavian regions and the Canary Islands.

Nevertheless, Ebel remains optimistic about Greece and Turkey’s ability to continue to draw tourists through the traditional ‘off-season’. “We are seeing a strong close to the summer season and we are on course to achieve results in line with expectations,” he said.

“Had it not been for the various events during the last few months, which were outside of our control, not least the wildfires on Rhodes, we would have performed ahead of expectations,” Ebel concluded.

Overall, the Turkish tourism industry is optimistic about the future thanks to a wide variety of source markets and encouraging reservation patterns, which point to a prolonged and active travel season.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.