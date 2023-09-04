Swan Energy Limited Stock Soars as Company Clinches Major Solar Plant Order and Posts Exceptional Quarter Results

September 04, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

Mumbai, India - Swan Energy Limited (NSE: SWANENERGY), a prominent player in India’s industrial sector, has been making waves in the stock market as it achieves significant milestones and reports outstanding financial results. The stock, currently trading at INR 310, has caught the attention of investors and analysts alike with a two-year target price of INR 5000.

Solar Power Triumph

One of the key factors driving the bullish sentiment around Swan Energy Limited is its recent achievement in securing a major order from the Karnataka government. The company is set to install India’s second-largest solar plant, a groundbreaking endeavor that underscores Swan Energy’s commitment to sustainable energy solutions. This move aligns perfectly with the Indian government’s ambitious renewable energy goals, and it is expected to significantly contribute to the company’s long-term growth.

Exceptional Quarter Results

Swan Energy’s impressive stock performance is further substantiated by its financial performance in the June quarter. The company reported the following remarkable figures:

Consolidated net sales: INR 804.30 crore, up 208.89% YoY.

Consolidated net profit: INR 144.82 crore, up 649.51% YoY.

EBITDA: INR 241.50 crore, up 2972.52% YoY.

EPS: INR 5.41, up 288.89% YoY.

These staggering numbers can be attributed to several factors, including the increase in liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices and higher throughput at Swan Energy’s Jafrabad LNG terminal. Importantly, the absence of major unplanned shutdowns during the quarter played a pivotal role in driving these exceptional results.

Promising Outlook

Swan Energy’s management remains optimistic about maintaining its strong performance in the upcoming quarters. The company has a robust order pipeline and is currently focused on several expansion projects that are expected to bolster its profitability further. This positive outlook has garnered considerable attention from investors and analysts, leading to increased demand for Swan Energy’s stock.

Company Profile

Swan Energy Limited, headquartered in Mumbai, Maharashtra, is a multinational conglomerate with a rich history dating back to 1909. The company is owned and managed by the Dave and Merchant families and operates across three primary business segments:

Textile: Swan Energy’s textile segment manufactures and markets cotton and polyester textile products. The company boasts a state-of-the-art fabric processing unit in Ahmedabad with a capacity of 1 lakh meters per day.

Real Estate: The real estate segment specializes in the development and management of residential and commercial properties. Swan Energy has earned a strong reputation for excellence in construction and has completed over 24 million square feet of projects.

Energy: Swan Energy’s energy segment is a significant contributor to India’s energy security. The company owns and operates a 5 MMTPA FSRU-based LNG terminal in Jafrabad, Gujarat, the first of its kind in India.

Swan Energy is renowned for delivering high-quality products and services to its customers and continually seeks opportunities for expansion and innovation. Some of its notable achievements include the commissioning of the Jafrabad LNG terminal in 2018, winning the “Best Energy Company” award at the CNBC-TV18 India Business Leaders Awards in 2020, and being ranked 10th on Forbes India’s Most Valuable Private Companies list in 2021.

As Swan Energy Limited continues to achieve milestones and drive sustainable growth, it remains a key player to watch in India’s industrial sector. With a commitment to excellence and a focus on renewable energy solutions, the company is poised for a bright future that aligns with the nation’s energy aspirations. Investors and stakeholders are closely following the company’s trajectory, expecting significant returns in the years to come.

