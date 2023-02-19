SUPREME SOUL SHIVAHAS DESCENDED ON THIS EARTH

February 19, 2023 10:22 am | Updated 10:22 am IST

OmShanti

Greetings of Peace on 87th Trimurthi Maha Shivaratri.

Spiritual Meaning of Shivaratri

The world is currently enveloped in the darkness of evil. At this time, incorporeal God Shiva is giving human souls their Godly inheritance of complete purity, peace and happiness by imparting spiritual knowledge and teaching us souls Rajyoga meditation.

In spiritual terms, night denotes the darkness that prevails in human minds because of vices and evil tendencies. The current time is such a night. This is the time when we should recognize the true meaning of the wake and the fast that people keep on Shivaratri, and take a vow of celibacy. We should offer our weakness to God Shiva and imbibe the nectar of knowledge drop by drop. By celebrating Shivratri meaningfully in this way, we can receive blessings of liberation and liberation-in-life from God Shiva.

Father of All Souls, Shiva Parmatma’s divine message for you.

Oh! my Sweet beloved children you are not bodies but souls. Soul is an operator of this body. It is a point of light.

Iam father of all souls, a point of light, Nirakar Shiva supreme soul. You souls with me are a resident of Muktidham

My sweet children, I have descended on this earth in a human body of Prajapita Brahma by listening to your prayers. I have come to impart the knowledge and make your learn Rajyoga meditation to get purified and go back to your home (Muktidham Beloved sweet children awake and understand the value of time and don’t say later, Oh! God you have come on this earth and we didn’t knew about it.

About the Institution:

Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidhyalaya has been established in 1937 by Shiva Parmatma incarnating in human body of Prajapita Brahma, since then his teachings of complete happiness and peace through Rajyoga meditation has spread over 140 countries with more than 10,000 centers worldwide. We are working as an NGO praised by UN and have been awarded with peace prize. We hold consultative status with UNICEF. Learn Rajyoga meditation for stress free living and harmony in relationship. You can easily tackle the current problems of anxiety, trauma, depression, insomnia etc.. The services offered at our centers are free of cost. For further details please get in touch with our local center.

