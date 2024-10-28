Stroke Spot the Signs, Seek the Treatment

New Delhi [India] October 28: A stroke, often referred to as a “brain attack,” occurs when blood flow to the brain is interrupted, either by a blockage (ischemic stroke) or bleeding (hemorrhagic stroke). Within moments, brain cells begin to die, making the condition one of the leading causes of death and disability worldwide. Time is brain. Every second counts, and recognizing the signs of stroke, knowing the importance of time, and understanding the available treatment options can save lives.

There are two primary types of stroke

Ischemic Stroke : Occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. It is the most common form, accounting for approximately 87% of all stroke cases.

: Occurs when a blood clot blocks or narrows an artery leading to the brain. It is the most common form, accounting for approximately 87% of all stroke cases. Hemorrhagic Stroke: Happens when a blood vessel in the brain bursts, causing blood to pool in or around the brain, leading to increased pressure and brain damage.

Both types of stroke require immediate medical attention. Let us learn more about ischemic stroke impacting millions of people every year.

Recognizing Stroke Symptoms: FAST is Your Best Friend

Stroke symptoms appear suddenly, often without warning, and can impact anyone. Recognizing the symptoms early and seeking medical help can drastically change the outcome. The easiest way to identify a stroke is by using the acronym FAST:

Face drooping: Ask the person to smile. If one side of their face droops or appears uneven, it may indicate a stroke.

Ask the person to smile. If one side of their face droops or appears uneven, it may indicate a stroke. Arm weakness: Ask the person to raise both arms. Is one arm drifting downward or unable to lift?

Ask the person to raise both arms. Is one arm drifting downward or unable to lift? Speech difficulty : Is speech slurred, garbled, or difficult to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence.

: Is speech slurred, garbled, or difficult to understand? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Time to call for help: If any of these signs are present, call emergency services immediately.

Other signs of stroke may include sudden numbness or weakness, particularly on one side of the body, difficulty understanding speech, trouble seeing in one or both eyes, dizziness, and a sudden, severe headache with no known cause. Early recognition is critical to minimizing the damage caused by a stroke.

The Critical Importance of Time: “Time is Brain”

The phrase “time is brain” encapsulates the importance of fast action during a stroke. For every minute that passes after a stroke begins, nearly 1.9 million brain cells die. This rapid loss of brain tissue can lead to permanent disability or death. The sooner blood flow can be restored to the brain, the better the chances for survival and recovery.

Treatment Options: Saving Lives, Restoring Future

The main goal for ischemic stroke’s treatment is to dissolve the clot blocking blood flow to the brain. The standard treatment is tPA, a drug that breaks down the clot and allows blood to flow again. However, as mentioned, tPA must be administered within 4.5 hours of symptom onset to be effective.

For some patients, especially those with larger clots, mechanical thrombectomy may be required. This procedure involves passing a stent retriever and/or an aspiration catheter through the blocked artery and physically removing the clot, restoring blood flow to the brain. Studies show that thrombectomy, when performed within 6 to 24 hours of symptom onset, significantly improves outcomes.

Stroke Ready Center: Know your nearest hospital

A Stroke Ready Center is a healthcare facility equipped to provide timely and effective treatment for patients experiencing a stroke. These centers are typically designated based on their ability to adhere to specific guidelines set by organizations such as the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association (AHA/ASA).

Key features of a Stroke Ready Center include 24/7 access to emergency care, trained medical staff knowledgeable in stroke protocols, the capability to perform rapid diagnostic imaging, such as CT or MRI scans to identify the type and extent of the stroke, and the availability of personnel trained in vascular neurology, neurosurgery and endovascular procedures.

Conclusion: A Message for World Stroke Day

As With every passing second, stroke robs a person of their ability to think, speak, and move. By recognizing the symptoms early, understanding the urgency of time, and seeking treatment immediately, we can give more people a fighting chance.

This World Stroke Day let’s pledge to educate ourselves and others. Knowing the signs, the importance of time, the available treatments and your nearest stroke ready center can mean the difference between life and death, or between a full recovery and a lifetime of struggle.

