Starting out from Jaipur, this SaaS-based marketing startup has made its way to work with the Silicon Valley giants

Taggbox, incorporated in 2018, is the only Indian platform providing UGC(User-Generated Content) marketing solutions to global brands, helping them engage with their customers through transparency, relatability, and an omnipresent presence.

Marketing, today, is about the customers. Businesses across the globe have started tailoring their approach with respect to the bandwagon effect that users are following. But to be on the receiving end, gaining user trust and engagement is a prerequisite.

The traditional method 0f marketing is undergoing a paradigm shift with more focus being laid on customer engagement and building social proof. Here, integrating the role of customers as brand advocates with the existing marketing strategy could help in building trust, engagement and communities.

Realizing an opportunity in these gaps, Taggbox rolled out its suite of products to bring the role of customers; as the most valuable asset of the brand in the spotlight.

The platform has been helping leading global brands authentically introduce their business to a wider set of audiences by leveraging user-generated content across marketing channels. Thus, multiplying their reach, brand awareness, and credibility in deliverables.

"With consumers gaining greater access to acquiring and sharing information, the need to imbibe authenticity in marketing & advertising rose. That’s when resourcing content generated by the ultimate force-users, through a no-code platform hit our minds." - Neeraj Singal, CEO & Co-founder of Taggbox.

The ‘Curious Case’ Of a Domestic Brand Reaching Global Heights

Neeraj recalls, “When we started out, the intent was to create a platform that takes the mainstream approach to marketing a notch higher by streamlining users’ experience.”

The journey of starting from a non-tech state, Jaipur, to doing business with Fortune 500 companies wasn’t a ride of any ease. But, the start-up’s vision of building an ecosystem that validates users’ opinions and experiences while helping brands to cash on the plethora of unbiased, authentic content created on social media channels paved the way for its success.

In this digitally knitted world, where documenting emotions, learning and exploring things is just a click away, Taggbox has been helping brands bring in light the most impactful and choicest of content to enhance results derived from marketing.

Taggbox claims to have helped brands increase their user trust, engagement, and conversions.

An Integrated Marketing Solution For Global Giants

With Taggbox’s smart and enterprise-ready solutions, brands can enhance their existing marketing campaigns easily. Global giants like Facebook, OnePlus, SmashBurger, Audi, Yale University, Microsoft are among the other 10,000 brands that the platform has served ever since its commencement in 2018.

The suite of tools are built to help brands grow digitally across marketing touchpoints. Marketers can aggregate content from diverse social media platforms, curate it, and display the same on their web pages, print or social ads, digital screens, email campaigns, etc., to attract social proof, build faith and inspire potential users’ purchase decisions.

Neeraj shares “For us, (y)our customer’s experience is everything and by providing an omnichannel integrated marketing solution, we seek to reduce the work that marketers are put across, while still maximizing the ROI.”