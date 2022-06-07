SpringML, Inc.’s India Development Center visits Cheers Foundation to spread a smile across young faces.

June 07, 2022 15:32 IST

SpringML, Inc.’s India Development Center in Hyderabad, visited a non-governmental organization in Hyderabad. The children at the NGO enthusiastically welcomed the team and expressed their excitement when they distributed food, chocolates, and ice creams to the children.

“Education is the passport to the world of opportunities. Don’t hesitate to dream big and give your best efforts to become successful in life. Determination, preparation, and hard work is a guaranteed route to success.” said Srividhya Deshpande, Sr. Director. Human Resources, SpringML.

“It was a great experience interacting with the SpringML team. We are delighted with the support provided. The children were inspired and motivated by the team’s visit.” said Ashok, Manager, Cheers Foundation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The visit reiterates SpringML’s commitment and support toward giving back to the society. The supporting staff at the Cheers Foundation expressed their gratitude to SpringML for inspiring the children with their thoughts.

About SpringML Inc.

SpringML delivers data-driven digital transformation outcomes with an experimentation and design thinking mindset. We provide consulting, implementation services, and industry-specific analytics solutions that deliver high-impact business value from data. SpringML is a premier Google Cloud partner with capabilities to plan, assess, deploy, and manage data-driven engagements. We have been awarded Google Cloud specialization based on our expertise and customer portfolio for Application Development, Data Analytics, Machine Learning, Marketing Analytics, Data Management, and Security.

For more information on SpringML, visit https://www.springml.com/

About Cheers Foundation

Cheers Foundation is a secular non-profit organization started in 2009. Cheers strive to nurture, protect and care for the destitute children. Its purpose is to promote the total development of children through love and care with adequate nutrition, inculcating the right values, and to educate all children to become responsible individuals contributing to society positively.