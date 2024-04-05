Sky Force: Veer Pahariya’s Big Screen Debut

April 05, 2024 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST

Bollywood’s Newest Sensation: Veer Pahariya’s High-Flying Debut in “Sky Force”. Exclusive Inside Scoop on Veer Pahariya’s Electrifying Entry into the World of Bollywood!

Bollywood is the land of dreams and stars. It has witnessed countless new talents gracing its glittering stage. Each arrival brings with it a unique story, and one such fascinating tale is that of Veer Pahariya. His debut in the highly anticipated aerial action thriller “Sky Force” has left fans and industry insiders buzzing with excitement.

On October 02, 2023, with the birth anniversary of the former Indian Prime Minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri, as a backdrop, the production powerhouses Jio Studios and Maddock Films made a grand announcement that shook the industry. Their film, “Sky Force,” is a cinematic masterpiece that’s set against the dramatic and patriotic canvas of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War. The film promises to tell an untold, true story that vividly portrays the bravery, emotions, and unwavering patriotism of the courageous men in uniform who participated in India’s first and deadliest airstrike against Pakistan, overcoming formidable challenges in the process.

The movie is set to premiere on 2nd October 2024 as a celebration of Lal Bahadur Shastri’s birthday. “Sky Force”, boasts a star-studded cast with such prominent actors/actresses. It is led by the charismatic Akshay Kumar, the very own action hero of Bollywood. However, everyone became more fascinated with a fresh-faced actor joining the team – Veer Pahariya.

On the Monday (i.e. 2nd October 2024) marking the celebration of Gandhi Jayanti and the birth anniversary of Lal Bahadur Shastri, actor Akshay Kumar announced his new movie Sky Force. He posted a short clip on Instagram. Akshay revealed to his fans that the movie will debut next year.

The movie Sky Force is directed by Sandeep Kewlani and Abhishek Kapur. This will be the first Bollywood appearance for Veer Pahariya in a movie titled Sky Force where he will star with Akshay Kumar. It is presented by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan. The movie is written by Sandeep Kewlani.

“Sky Force” is sure to take Bollywood by storm, particularly since it serves as the first film for Veer. The dramatic backdrop of the 1965 India-Pakistan Air War provided a platform to display his performance abilities as well as demonstrate his potential contribution towards making waves in the industry. The storyline has been written in a very interesting manner and it is also patriotic. It will surely propel Veer Pahariya into the limelight of Bollywood with Akshay Kumar as his co-star. The makers describe Veer Pahariya as the ‘promising young talent’.

In the film “Sky Force,” Veer plays an Air Force officer with tremendous guts and will have no problems creating his own niche in modern Bollywood. We can’t wait for the release of his movie and watch the birth of a new star on the horizon. Get ready for “Sky Force” which will be shown on October 2, 2024 – an unprecedented cinematic adventure awaits you!

About Veer Pahariya

While Veer’s name may be new to many, his roots run deep. We only have to scratch a little deeper into the depths of his roots. Veer’s journey has been marked by a commitment to personal growth and development. He has embraced challenges and used them as opportunities to learn and evolve. His resilience in the face of obstacles and dedication to his goals have been inspiring to many, positioning him as a role model for aspiring individuals across various fields.

Veer’s art career started in the famous metropolises of Mumbai and Delhi. He started his career in 2014 as an intern under Resul Pookutty, an Oscar award-winning sound engineer. This got him interested in YouTube music as a career. He also studied theatre, music, and dance.

He majored in international relations with a theatre minor at Northeastern University in the US. He is a finance and management student from Regents University in the UK. He took the leap to shift to London, where he started a Hindi pop music YouTube channel.

Fate can be quite unpredictable in the field of entertainment. However, Veer’s story experienced an ultimate twist in his meeting with Dinesh Vijan who was leading Maddock Films. This prompted Veer to act as an assistant director in “Bhediya,” which turned out to be a very important experience for him. Veer enhanced both his acting skills and music under the leadership of Mr. Vijan thus forming a major part of his career. Having passed a tough selection, he was cast as the main character in “Sky Force” besides Akshay Kumar – an aerial action film with potential blockbuster prospects.

He then worked at the Mumbai duty free (LVMH) in 2016 as a sales intern in the hope to get a job in a field that was more stable. But life got him back to pursuing his passion which was writing and performing for the camera. From being an assistant director, he went on to play a body double for the actor Varun Dhawan in “Bhediya”. However, what attracted most people’s attention was his musical journey. He started a Hindi pop music YouTube channel and played various roles of a lyricist, composer, singer, actor, and director in it. Young listeners connected with his music which prepared him for his debut in the Indian film industry, called, “Bollywood”.

Unlike the traditional star-kid story, Veer’s journey from music to film in combination with social cause-driven activity makes an unorthodox style. This has enabled him to distinguish himself from his peers. He has also gained a huge fan following on social media as well as appreciation from industry veterans. With his debut film - “Sky Force” in the making, Veer has already impressed the makers.

We’re all excited for his debut film Sky Force, ready to set a mark in the history of Bollywood!

