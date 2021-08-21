SilkRute: The Ecommerce Marketplace Offers an Opportunity to Indian Handicrafts Manufacturer and craftsmen to go Globally

The Indian handicraft industry engages over 23 million craftsmen. It is the second largest employment sector after agriculture that contributes to the Indian economy largely. However, Indian handicrafts did not have a genuine global platform in India until SilkRute came up.

SilkRute is a blessing to the Indian handicraft industry and economy. As a fresh breeze, SilkRute, Global marketplace was launched to offer a global platform to Indian handicrafts makers, manufacturers, and craftsmen. It is an eCommerce aggregator that aims to promote the Indian handicraft industry globally by providing a common platform to make, market, and sell high-quality handicrafts and goods.

“We call ourselves the ancient network of trade and culture, Indian handicraft has a potentially huge market all over the world. However, there was no way to bring the Sellers and Customers together. SilkRute is the multi-channel marketplace, a cross-border e-commerce marketplace in India that allows buyers and sellers to meet at one platform for business.

At present, SilkRute is connected to the thousands of artisans of India. We have devoted our research and time to identify the right market for different types of handicraft products and brands. We take initiative to help handicrafts sellers to determine the price and promote products through our genuine handicrafts market place.

SilkRute follows a professional multichannel marketing system that gives plenty of options to both buyers and sellers. Not only in terms of variety and choice of products, but the online handicrafts shopping store also offers expert help to manage listings, catalogues, orders, logistics, inventory, and payments.

SilkRute extends its genuine services as an e-commerce aggregator to Indian craftsmen and the world beyond. The company offers multiple payment options, which makes it easier for buyers and sellers to conduct business. SilkRute has the facility to reach out to the rural areas where rich handicrafts and art is made by Indian artisans and craftsmen.

About SilkRute

SilkRute is a global marketplace for Indian handicrafts makers, artisans, exporters, and suppliers. It is one marketplace where exporters can gain better exposure and improved opportunities globally. Using the latest digital technology, the company empowers real players in the Indian handicrafts industry to improve their presence in the marketplace and also venture into new ones. The online handicrafts store promises all kinds of important channels, tools, and resources to promote businesses.