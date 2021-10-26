Sibi Paul Reveals 7 Golden Rules to Become a Successful Entrepreneur

26 October 2021 12:01 IST

Entrepreneurship cannot simply be translated to prioritizing money-making and business expansion opportunities. Entrepreneurs strive to make an impact among the following generation and inspire others to become successful in life. Their focus remains to create better living standards using their unique ideas. However, very often, entrepreneurs find it challenging to stay engaged and focus in the face of setbacks.

This skill of entrepreneurship does not really come with any prior training. Even the traditional education system focuses on producing salaried working professions and fails to develop an entrepreneurial mindset in students. As a result, the younger generation remains in the dark regarding the alleys of entrepreneurial ventures until they enter the market which can be a limitation for growth potential.

Even though there is no simple hack to become a successful entrepreneur, you can always learn from the journey of accomplished businessmen and apply those lessons in your business ventures.

Sibi Paul is an Indian Entrepreneur and Investor. This Google Certified Digital Marketing Strategist specializes in developing content using Artificial Intelligence. Sibi, with his excellent marketing skills and fourteen years of market experience, supports budding online businesses to meet their business objectives.

As an adept leader and entrepreneur, Sibi Paul shares his 7 golden rules to become a successful entrepreneur and businessman.

1) Earn Knowledge:

There can be no alternative to reading and gathering knowledge when it comes to launching your own business. Earning comes with a lot of learning and every successful entrepreneur will agree with that. Researching the market should always be on the top of the list while one is trying to enter a market. Without enough market knowledge, everything from coming up with new ideas to making perfect business strategies becomes extremely challenging. Not only that, market knowledge helps you to understand what your competitors are doing making it easier to identify the right business opportunities.

2) Find and Fix a Problem:

Surviving and growing in a completion-driven marketplace demands uniqueness in your products and services. Using the market knowledge and experience, entrepreneurs require locating those unaddressed problems which have not attracted much attention yet. Only through proposing a solution to those unsolved issues, businesses can mark a strong foothold in the market. Entrepreneurs must accomplish this crucial piece of task if they want to keep moving forward putting cut-throat competition aside.

3) Be Creative:

Creativity and innovation are the heart and soul of any entrepreneurial venture. Creativity enables individuals to think out-of-the-box which is the key to success in any marketplace. As much as it is important to learn the traditional approaches, so is finding ways to come up with novel and creative ways to take the business to new heights. Creativity, no doubt, instills and improves people’s problem-solving skills and that can be advantageous for entrepreneurs. Creative ideation is the only way to stay relevant in the market so every entrepreneur should nurture the creative zeal in them.

4) Build a Strong Team:

No individual can be good at every single thing related to business operations. Running a successful business is a team game and not a solo mission. Therefore, entrepreneurs should spend time hiring top market talents to take care of their specialized areas. Their goal should be equipping the departments with such employees who will add value to the company. This way, you can avoid any burn-out and stop feeling like doing a high-stress job. Sibi Paul believes in letting money do all the work through hiring skilled employees so that one could spend time creating innovative business ideas and focusing on their long-term goals and vision for their company.

5) Utilize the Right Technologies:

In the age of technological advancement, the right tools can streamline every single aspect of your business ventures. Implementation of technological solutions helps improve productivity and supports failure management simultaneously. Therefore, an able entrepreneurial mind will never shy away from adopting new and optimal technologies considering their merits in business expansion. The market is full of technological opportunities and one has to just embrace them as early as possible if they want to achieve a competitive edge.

6) Build a Strong Network:

Building a successful business from scratch is impossible without superior networking skills. From better brand recognition to improved lead generation, nothing can be achieved without the right networking strategy in place. With improved networking, brands can easily establish their authority in the marketplace and an authoritative brand image can only benefit a business. As an entrepreneur, Sibi Paul always emphasizes trying to participate in industry events to let people know about their business. Such networking events also come in handy in terms of formulating new product ideas.

7) Be Kind:

Becoming a successful entrepreneur does not equate to losing connection to one’s roots. Success should never overwhelm anyone and entrepreneurs should always keep themselves down to earth. Kindness, humility, and compassion are the traits of an ideal human being and perfect entrepreneur. They should miss no chance to serve the society that has contributed to their success. Their goal should be uplifting the societal conditions with their generous attitude and humble demeanor. Losing sight of reality will only leave adverse effects on both your personal and professional life.

An insightful Entrepreneur and expert digital marketing strategist Sibi Paul suggests entrepreneurs take special care of their physical and cognitive health to maintain optimal functionality in terms of idea generation and business management. At the same time, he also stresses how traditional concepts of job security and salary packages are limiting our entrepreneurial merit.

As a matter of fact, this versatile businessman’s motto is: “If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die.” His extensive experience in entrepreneurship has made him an inspiration for new-age entrepreneurs who are dreaming of launching their own businesses and bringing a change in the market.