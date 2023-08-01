Shriya Das name is listed in Exclusive World Records and King’s Book of World Records

August 01, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST

Shriya Das, who was born and raised in Texas, USA, has been honored with the prestigious title of “Admirable Achiever” by the Kings Book of World Records in recognition of her remarkable contributions to Clinical Research. Shriya’s exceptional achievements as a South Asian woman thriving in the STEM disciplines, particularly in conducting successful clinical trial research in the United States, are acknowledged through this esteemed recognition. Shriya’s leadership resulted in the successful management and completion of human clinical studies for various disorders, which exemplified her competency.

In addition to being acknowledged by the Kings Book of World Records, Shriya Das has also gained recognition from Exclusive World Records, a well-known compilation of human achievements officially registered with the Government of India. Exclusive World Records granted her the distinction of “Honour” in recognition of her unwavering dedication to the field of clinical research.

Shriya’s remarkable achievements extend beyond the field of Clinical Research. She has made a substantial contribution to the field of STEM, particularly in Clinical Research, by effectively guiding international clinical trials covering phases I to IV. Her proficiency, foresight, and brilliance in the domain are displayed by this. Shriya is presently employed in the clinical operations department of a mental health care organization based in the United Kingdom but operating in Texas, in the United States. She hails from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, India as her place of origin.

Shriya Das is the proud holder of two Master’s degrees, one in Molecular Sciences & Nanotechnology (MS) and the other in Medical Genetics (M.Sc.). She possesses the necessary qualifications to oversee clinical trials across a diverse range of areas, such as oncology, diabetes, ophthalmology, infectious diseases, ulcers, and rare diseases, among numerous others.

Besides contributing to the progress of medical knowledge, Shriya Das’s endeavors in clinical research have positively impacted the treatment of patients. She has been rightfully acknowledged and praised for her unwavering enthusiasm and dedication in improving healthcare results through extensive research and clinical trials.

Shriya Das serves as an inspiration to aspiring researchers, especially women in STEM, by showcasing the promising prospects and accomplishments within the field of clinical research. The continuous dedication and achievements of her work pave the way for further advancements in medical understanding and enhance the quality of life for patients.

Shriya is fully committed to furthering her contributions in successful studies, driven by her ultimate aim of enhancing medicine and healthcare on a global scale. The dedication and enthusiasm she possesses have continuously propelled her towards achievements in the realm of clinical research.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”