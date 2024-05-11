Should You opt for a SILK Eye Surgery?

SILK, or Smooth Incision Lenticule Keratomileusis, is one of the latest refractive surgery procedures. The innovative process has been making quite a buzz in the world of ophthalmology.

Many ophthalmologists recommend this revolutionary laser surgery for better recovery and experience. However, if you’re still not sure, let’s discuss everything you need here!

What is SILK Eye Surgery?

In SILK surgery, a surgeon starts by applying anaesthetic eye drops and numbs the eye before the procedure.

Then, using a precise and advanced femtosecond laser, microscopic bubbles are created on the cornea. This creates a small and thin lenticule – the size depends on your refractive error – beneath the cornea.

Once the lenticule is removed through a small invasion, the cornea flattens, which corrects the refractive error.

Overall, the main surgery takes just around 5 minutes—for both eyes. You don’t even need to be admitted to the hospital for recovery.

The procedure is quite new, and hence, only limited ophthalmologists have gained this skill.

What is SILK Surgery Used For?

SILK surgery is used to treat myopia up to -12D and astigmatism up to 6D. Any person aged 18-40 can avail of it. However, your consulting doctor may run a few tests to determine whether you’re eligible.

What is the Recovery Rate for SILK?

Patients undergoing SILK have a much faster recovery rate than other options like LASIK and SMILE. The timeframe for some activities is:

Work and regular routine: After 24 hours

Independent walking: After 2 days

Total clear vision: After 3 days

Strenuous exercise, using makeup, swimming, hot baths, wearing contact lenses: After 1 week

Note: If your doctor recommends something else, follow that for best results.

What are the Benefits of SILK Surgery?

SILK surgery offers major benefits, which led to its great popularity in such a short time. So, let’s know about those here.

1. Flapless & Minimally Invasive

Unlike LASIK, the SILK procedure does not create a flap in the cornea, making it minimally invasive. Instead, cutting-edge, non-invasive tools create minute incisions for the surgery.

This makes the overall surgery painless. Since not much of the corneal surface area is tampered with, there’s also not much to heal.

2. Minimal Complication

Surgeries with flap creation may lead to complications, including:

Epithelial ingrowth: Abnormal growth of epithelium cells under the corneal wound.

Abnormal growth of epithelium cells under the corneal wound. Flap dislocation: The created flap moves from its position, causing severe pain, watering, and blurry vision.

The created flap moves from its position, causing severe pain, watering, and blurry vision. Corneal ectasia: Cornea becomes thinner and bulges out of the eye socket.

These issues weaken the cornea. As SILK is flapless, you save yourself from these complications and preserve corneal strength.

3. Great Comfort

In LASIK and other procedures, extensive incisions and corneal flaps are created. The greater the cut/incision, the larger the surface area that needs to heal. As a result, the recovery phase isn’t completely discomfort-free.

On the other hand, the incision in SILK is much smaller. There’s bare minimum discomfort during and after the surgery, and there are also fewer inflammatory markers in the tear film.

4. No Dry Eyes

Dry eyes are a serious post-LASIK side effect. However, due to the smaller incision in SILK, the corneal nerves that control tear production aren’t harmed. Thus, you won’t face dry eyes with SILK. This also makes SILK a better choice for people with dry eyes.

5. Improved Vision

SILK surgery won’t just correct refractive errors. It can also give you super vision of 6/5 – the ability to see even better than people with regular vision. Only 10% of the population is naturally blessed with such eyesight!

6. Quick Recovery

In LASIK, while you can resume some basic daily activities, you need a long time to regain stable and clear vision. However, in the SILK procedure, you regain your vision way faster.

Eyesight improvement is noticed within a few hours to days. As it’s minimally invasive, less surface area needs healing, and the overall recovery is quicker.

However, your doctor may still recommend that you avoid any activity that may poke your eyes for about two weeks.

7. Greater Precision

SILK is an innovative process that uses advanced femtosecond laser technology to reshape the cornea. This blade-free, stitch-less process is more precise and accurate. This helps patients attain excellent visual improvement within a month.

8. Non-Allergenic

SILK surgery involves the use of biocompatible materials which don’t lead to allergic reactions. As a result, there’s a lower chance of you suffering from uncalled-for inflammation or reactions.

Conclusion

With its wide range of benefits and low surgery and recovery time, SILK is an obvious advancement in clinical history.

So, if your eye condition can be corrected by SILK and you’re eligible for it, don’t let this opportunity pass you by. Give this procedure a shot and enjoy unlimited benefits.

