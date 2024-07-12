  • Shibaura Machine India(SMI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Shibaura Machine, Japan, a global leader in high-precision injection moulding machines, Die casting machines, Extrusion machines, Machine tools, High precision machine tools, Micro pattern imprinting machines, High precision optical glass mould press machines, Industrial robots, Electronic control systems, and Castings, etc.
  • Fresh investment is set to increase the annual manufacturing capacity from about 1200 machines to 4000 machines