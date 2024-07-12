Shibaura Machine India(SMI) is a fully owned subsidiary of Shibaura Machine, Japan, a global leader in high-precision injection moulding machines, Die casting machines, Extrusion machines, Machine tools, High precision machine tools, Micro pattern imprinting machines, High precision optical glass mould press machines, Industrial robots, Electronic control systems, and Castings, etc.

Fresh investment is set to increase the annual manufacturing capacity from about 1200 machines to 4000 machines

Chennai, July 2024

Shibaura Machine India (SMI) is a subsidiary of Japan’s Shibaura Machine, the leading manufacturer of high-precision injection moulding machine in the world, has inaugurated its Unit 2 factory adjacent to its existing factory in Chembarambakkam, Chennai, India.

Built with an investment of Rs.225 crore in India primarily to expand its manufacturing capacity in Chennai, India. SMI has a world class facility in Chembarambakkam, Chennai that manufactures about 1200 Injection Moulding Machine a year and its Auxiliary equipment. The machines find their applications in automotive, electrical, household & furniture, material handling, medical, packaging, preforms, PVC, toys, writing instruments, and other industries. The company has a growing customer base in India and over 45 countries in North America, the Middle East, East & West Africa, and the SAARC region. With the new factory, the manufacturing capacity of SMI will be increased to 4000 machines a year in a phased manner.

SMI began its operations with the takeover of the plastics machinery business of Larsen & Toubro in 2012, which was existing since 1990. The company has laid the foundation stone for the construction of a new manufacturing facility at a sprawling 11+ acres, adjacent to its existing plant on 24th November, 2022. In the next 3-4 years, SMI is expected to create new jobs, increasing the team size. In addition, about 50 MSME vendors will be developed to cater to the need of increased capacity.

The unit 2 factory has the feature of a)Technical demo centre to show case its products in running condition with customers mould, b)clean factory with fully air-condition to facilitate its latest technology all electric injection moulding machine, c)Green certified with roof top solar and other energy saving features, d)state of the art high quality with high human safety painting facility, e)High load capacity and high ceiling height capable of producing extra-large injection moulding machine up to 3500ton, f)Simple and Flexible factory capable of producing a variety of machines in response to changes in the market, not just injection moulding machines.

Announcing inauguration of its Unit 2 factory in a press conference here today, Mr. Shigetomo Sakamoto, President, Shibaura Machine Group, Japan, said, “India has been a strategic investment destination for us, and it represents a growing market for our products. However, what makes the country even more attractive is its skilled and dedicated people. Over the years, the teams in Japan and India have nurtured a strong and fruitful partnership - as a result, SMI is able to carry out improvements in manufacturing processes, increase production, and bring to market the latest Japanese technology, all quite effectively and quickly. SMI has been recognised with the prestigious Shibaura Machine’s President Award for its performance and technology innovation. The Indian unit has won this coveted prize twice in three years. We are confident of what our Indian team can achieve in design, manufacturing, and customer service, in the years to come. We are equally committed to the government’s Make in India program. Our new unit 2 factory will see doubling of production capacity, and rapid strides in the adoption of advanced material technology, control, mechatronics, and IoT in our Indian factories, in the next three years.”

In his comments, Mr. M. Kumar, Managing Director, SMI, said, “As we celebrate this inauguration, we remember the tremendous faith our parent company, Shibaura Machine Co., LTD has reposed on us, and their support in our growth. Since takeover in 2012, SMI carried out improvements in manufacturing processes and increased its production capacity from 600 to 1200 machines per year and sales revenue tripled. We have made steady progress year after year, and have crossed the milestone of selling our 10,000th machine in 2019 and 14,000th machine in Oct 2023. With the new investment, we will continue to grow our capacity and team. We will add new products, and increase our customer base, buoyed by the track record of being able to meet varied requirements of our customers and the stringent standards of importing countries USA, Africa, Middle East, Europe, South & Southeast Asia.”

Shibaura Machine Group was founded in 1938 as Shibaura Machine Tool Company with investment from Shibaura Engineering Works (now Toshiba Corporation) in 1938, and changed its name to Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd in 1961.

Later, in April 2020, the company changed its name to Shibaura Machine Co., Ltd after becoming fully independent from the Toshiba Group in Mar 2017. It has been a market leader and industry benchmark in high precision injection moulding machines in the world. Its product portfolio also includes Die casting machines, Extrusion machines, Machine tools, High precision machine tools, Micro pattern imprinting machines, High precision optical glass mould press machines, Industrial robots, Electronic control systems, and Castings, etc.

Shibaura Machine entered into manufacturing in India in 2012, acquiring 100% stake in L&T Plastics Machinery Limited, then market leader in hydraulic injection moulding machines in India. It was incorporated as Toshiba Machine Chennai private Limited, and in 2020, it was renamed Shibaura Machine India Private Limited.

In 2019, the company has won the 10th National Awards, instituted by the Union Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilisers, for Technology Innovation in Petrochemicals & Downstream Plastics Processing Industry, for its ‘multi-colour/material’ Injection Moulding machine meant for the production of anti-counterfeit articles. For this innovation, SMI also won the coveted President’s Award from Shibaura Machine.

SMI is strongly committed to CSR. As part of its skill development program, the company is running a Basic Training Provider program, recognised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Government of India, to provide on job training to Class 10-12 students. Till now 100+ students were qualified for internships under the National Apprenticeship Certificate Scheme. It has constructed buildings for government schools, and funded overhead water tanks and roads in villages.

Website: www.shibauramachine.co.in

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”