  • Freeships: These scholarships target economically disadvantaged students, removing financial barriers and making quality education accessible to all. It exemplifies UPES ON’s commitment to inclusivity.
  • Sports Scholarships: To nurture sporting talent and create better career opportunities, UPES ON provides scholarships to talented athletes.
  • Specialized Scholarships: UPES ON acknowledges the uniqueness of each student and offers specialized scholarships, ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit of education.
  • Alumni Scholarships: Encouraging lifelong learning, UPES ON extends support to its alumni, enabling them to stay relevant and upskill in an ever-evolving job market.