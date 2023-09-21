September 21, 2023 04:39 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

Are you ready to explore the future of education? Dive into a world where learning meets innovation, and where YOU have the potential to emerge as a leader driving tomorrow! Leading this change is UPES ON , a new brand identity of UPES CCE, the online education division of UPES. Located in Dehradun, UPES ranks among the top UGC-recognized private universities in India. Committed to providing quality education and preparing individuals for the future, UPES ON has recently unveiled a range of scholarships and integrated AI-based curriculum enhancements, positioning itself as a trailblazer in shaping the future of education

Scholarship Opportunities

Recognizing the importance of education accessibility, UPES ON offers an array of over 100 scholarships to support students’ educational journeys. These scholarships are diverse and inclusive, catering to various needs:

Freeships: These scholarships target economically disadvantaged students, removing financial barriers and making quality education accessible to all. It exemplifies UPES ON’s commitment to inclusivity.

These scholarships target economically disadvantaged students, removing financial barriers and making quality education accessible to all. It exemplifies UPES ON’s commitment to inclusivity. Sports Scholarships: To nurture sporting talent and create better career opportunities, UPES ON provides scholarships to talented athletes.

To nurture sporting talent and create better career opportunities, UPES ON provides scholarships to talented athletes. Specialized Scholarships: UPES ON acknowledges the uniqueness of each student and offers specialized scholarships, ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit of education.

UPES ON acknowledges the uniqueness of each student and offers specialized scholarships, ensuring that no one is left behind in their pursuit of education. Alumni Scholarships: Encouraging lifelong learning, UPES ON extends support to its alumni, enabling them to stay relevant and upskill in an ever-evolving job market.

Sumanth Palepu, a Professor of Practice at UPES Online, outlines the university’s vision for the scholarship announcement, stating “Our commitment to accessible education aligns with the Government of India’s mission of empowering education. Because of my sports background, I’m particularly excited about the sports scholarships, which aim to foster a culture of sports and fitness in the country. These 100 scholarships, combined with UPES ON’s diverse range of online degree and certification programs, reaffirms our dedication to empowering students and professionals across various sectors, preparing them to lead in tomorrow’s world.”

AI and Innovation

Central to UPES ON’s innovative approach is its AI-powered curriculum. Students now have the opportunity to learn AI fundamentals, explore business applications, and delve into ethical considerations through a dedicated module. This integration of AI prepares students to excel in a technology-driven world and equips them with skills highly sought after in various industries.

Prioritizing Student Well-being

At UPES ON, the institution places utmost importance on student well-being, recognizing that education extends beyond academics. Their comprehensive support includes 24/7 counseling sessions for mental and emotional well-being, complemented by medical insurance to ensure their physical health.

Piyush Arora, Professor of Practice at UPES Online, states, “In a world where stress is pervasive yet often overlooked, let me introduce ‘We Care’ - a comprehensive support package, offering 24/7 access to mental health counselors, along with medical insurance and health monitoring. To anyone grappling with stress, remember that WE CARE and support you. For assistance, please website our website upesonline.ac.in.”

Advantages of Choosing UPES ON

Customized Specializations: Students at UPES ON enjoy the flexibility of tailoring their degrees with a wide range of specializations that are ideal for their domain and career goals, making it highly relevant and industry-specific.

Networking Opportunities: Onlinestudents can connect with a diverse community comprising fellow students, alumni, and industry professionals, leading to potential collaborations and partnerships,

Diverse Electives: UPES ON extends the learning experience with electives on Coursera, including courses from Ivy League institutions and industry offerings from companies like Meta, Google, IBM, and BCG.

Career Services: UPES ON offers career orientation, mentorship, resume building, LinkedIn guidance, mock interviews, and job opportunities.

Pre-Semester Learning Experience: Students have the opportunity to understand the curriculum, connect with peers, and dive into their studies even before the regular semester commences.

Easy Financing Options

UPES ON recognizes that financial concerns should not impede education. Therefore, they offer low-interest loans and flexible payment facilities, making education convenient and accessible to all.

UPES ON’s scholarship announcements and integration of AI-enhanced curriculum underscore their commitment to shaping tomorrow’s education landscape. By making education accessible, customizable, and innovative, UPES ON is preparing students to excel in a rapidly changing world. With a focus on lifelong learning and holistic student support, the University is setting the standard for the future of education, empowering individuals to embrace the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow’s digital world. Don’t wait - Click the link 👉 https://shorturl.at/cBDO9 and share your details to receive a call from our experts.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”