Sanjay Pasari director of Banco Consultant Pvt. Ltd. is geeked with the ESG policy “adopting ESG enables firms to create strong governance and risk management systems. Organizations can benefit both directly and indirectly from this paradigm, including operational effectiveness, market distinctiveness, long-term value-oriented business resilience, and brand positioning”. According to Sanjay Pasari, “middlemen provide valuable feedback to the producers about their market offering in addition to constantly matching the supply and demand in the market. Some legitimate middlemen are good and essential for the finance sector but some practices of middlemen in finance sector are harmful for investors and investees. Implementing ESG strengthens the organization and offers it a big leap to build a devoted company from the ground up”.

ESG adoption within the organization advocates digital infusion that sustain the unlawful practices. It concludes with very straightforward reasoning: Sustainable company practices and environmentally friendly practices are essential for long-term success. Adopting it in a positive way might result in businesses responding by incorporating such factors into their operations while investors become more interested in ESG.

In the same context Sanjay Pasari raises a question over the delay in implementation. Globally, there is a lot of evidence that ESG strategies perform better when risk is taken into account. Pension funds and sovereign wealth funds, two major institutional investors, have adopted ESG recently within the firm. This momentum will continue to develop as the cost of climate change becomes increasingly severe and difficult to ignore. Numerous organizations have already cut their ties to fossil fuels and started adopting renewable energy.

A few years ago, Havells completely phased out the usage of the Kr-85 radioactive isotope in their whole CMI (ceramic metal halide) lighting line. Now, there are no radioactive components in any Havells products.

With the aim of minimizing operational effect and promoting biodiversity, Asian Paints’ Project NEW (N-natural resource conservation, E-energy and emission reduction, and W-waste reduction) focuses on environmentally friendly production facilities and activities. It is now the largest player in the paints and varnishes business, accounting for about 35% (majority) of the market share.

Scholarships are given by Maruti Suzuki to deserving students from disadvantaged and economically fragile communities. In addition to adopting multiple Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in collaboration with several states, Maruti Suzuki also established the first Japan-India Institute for Manufacturing (JIM) in Gujarat.

According to a recent poll by Deloitte Global and Forbes Insights, adopting strong ESG principles improved respondents’ capacity to recruit and retain talent by 38% and resulted in an improvement in customer satisfaction of 48% among respondents.

Sanjay Pasari shares his vision on the ESG policy rolled out by SEBI in India, “we think that businesses that prioritize the triple bottom line—people, planet, and profits—deliver consistent returns over time. ESG aspects will be crucial in generating long-term value as corporate integration of ESG develops. Stakeholder prioritizing and long-term value generation are accomplished when the ESG agenda is shared by the whole business”.

All stakeholders will be taken into account in the decision-making process thanks to the financial sector’s ESG integration, which will have a positive real-world impact on all parties. This particular article discusses the evolving financial environment from an ESG perspective. It analyses the elements that have made taking into account ESG issues in the research and investment process a must for all stakeholder groups, from investors to asset managers. It’s time to take steps to strengthen the system’s resilience as we enter the last decade of work toward reaching the Sustainable Development Goals.

Pasari also explains the benefits of adopting ESG within the organizations “the need for businesses to make sustainable decisions is growing. With the aim of reducing operational effect on biodiversity and fostering it, businesses take steps to decouple growth from their environmental footprint and concentrate on eco-friendly processes, production facilities, and exercises. It is not surprising that investors and regulators are concentrating on evaluating companies that use the ESG framework and sustainable business practices. In light of India’s recent commitment to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2070 at the COP 26 summit, businesses must put ESG into practice”.

As Sanjay Pasari, a financial expert, puts it, “we must address the climate change issue along with value-based principles on the line. The importance of incorporating ESG factors into investing analysis will only increase if we start it as soon as possible. We can do nothing but ESG to protect our environment and maintain the balance between cultural activity and custom. We owe it to our mother earth as well as the future generations are dependent on us”.