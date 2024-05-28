Sail through the magnificent ocean waves of Dubai - with OneClickDrive yacht services

Although Dubai’s deserts are well-known, its oceanside is also rather impressive. You can thrive on the other side of the city thanks to Dubai’s water. Dubai had to provide more than just the desert to attract tourists; it likewise had the amenities of an ocean. The public can access Dubai’s beaches for no cost at all. One of the wonderful delights for travelers is this. Given that Dubai is one of the wealthiest nations, a lot of visitors choose to charter a boat there to enjoy the beach. Dubai boats offer a wealth of experiences and are highly thrilling. Discovering Dubai’s shoreline on their opulent yacht cruise is an enjoyable experience. Many travelers appreciate making unique travel experiences. Renting a yacht in Dubai is one of them. With its great eating options, distinctive activities, dancers, leisure area, and variety of yachts, Dubai is the second most popular country for yacht rentals. An engaging way to pass the time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Making a selection for yacht rental Dubai can be tough. However, you will find many operators offering their services, which can be tough and confusing. But not with OneClickDrive. They offer multiple yacht options under one roof. They are UAE’s first and largest rental operators. People all over the world engage with their sites and services due to the high standards they have created amongst tourists. If you go to their website you will be amazed to see all the reviews and offers they provide. Their yacht rental services should be on your must-have list when you trip to Dubai.

They have huge options of Yachts for every occasion. With their competitive price range, you will find your desired and budget-friendly yachts in Dubai through them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their professional cabin crew and captain ensure your time in the sailing boat.

Understandably, people are attracted to see and want to experience every kind of life of the locals. They wouldn’t like to miss such great opportunities to appreciate such beauty that pleases the eyes.

With its 15 marinas and more than three thousand berths, Dubai can easily accommodate a wide range of yacht rentals. Due to its ancient Arab Sea, Dubai Harbour is also well-known for drawing large numbers of tourists seeking the greatest boat.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the wealthy neighborhoods and marinas in the city, Dubai Marina, is home to a plethora of mouthwatering restaurants, shops, and other businesses. It can serve 60+ superyachts of any size and offers a long super yacht charter with almost 160 dry pits and 454 wet pits.

As you cruise down Dubai’s coastline, you can see the iconic towers. It can be noteworthy while passing through the Marina as its side imposes skyscrapers and a man-made island which is the famous palm Jumeirah. Renting a yacht in Dubai Marina is the ideal excursion because of those vistas.

Oneclickdrive yacht rental options are –

ADVERTISEMENT

Based on what is your preference and budget, you can choose from,

Speed boats

Fishing boats

Luxury yachts

Party boats

Catamarans

No matter what you choose, all these ensure comfortable seating, bedrooms, clean kitchens, musical instruments, swimming pools in super yachts, hygienic washrooms, easy internet access, salon, and other facilities.

For all kinds of occasions, you can hire a yacht, such as -

ADVERTISEMENT

Personalized events -

For occasions like weddings, birthdays, special events, or any type of party you want you can easily put your trust in this yacht rental.

Family or friends reunion -

It is a perfect way to make memories and create bonds with your loved ones while the waves of the ocean lead you through amazing moments.

Water sports -

Water sports are such fun activities you can have while sailing through the ocean. If you are sporty it is a must-have as the staff there accompany you to choose the best ones.

Corporate meetings -

Impressing your clients can be smooth through this as well the teamwork will also be enhanced as the beautiful sightseeing will have a mind boost with relaxation.

Deep sea fishing -

You can always go fishing with their service. They provide the best and highest-quality gears for your fishing experiences while enjoying the yacht life.

Inexpensive -

It can be inexpensive, but it also depends on your rental time duration, whether for a half day or full day, you can decide and fit in your budget.

You can check the availability and prices on their websites which start from AED 450/PER up to 8000/PER However OneDriveClick volunteer discounts

During advance booking

Offers on group packages

On long-term rentals

Seasonal promotional discounts

Keep your eyes on their websites for updates, Hopefully, you will be okay with taking the services. Enjoy your trip by renting a boat in Dubai.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.