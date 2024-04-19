S-VYASA University Unveils Cutting-Edge Campus in Sattva Global Village IT Park

April 19, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST

S-VYASA University, heralding a new era in higher education, proudly unveils its state-of-the-art campus nestled within the prestigious Sattva Global IT Park. Situated amidst the tranquil surroundings of a sprawling 100-acre landscape, the new campus epitomizes innovation, offering students an unparalleled blend of academic excellence and industry immersion.

Continuing its legacy of prioritizing holistic well-being, S-VYASA integrates the transformative practice of Yoga into all facets of campus life, championed by Chancellor Padmashree Dr. HR Nagendra, a globally renowned Yoga luminary and visionary behind the International Day of Yoga.

In a landmark development, S-VYASA is set to host the upcoming Yoga Day festivities at the vibrant Sattva Global City, anticipating a gathering of over 50,000 enthusiasts. This event underscores S-VYASA’s unwavering commitment to promoting well-being and fostering synergies between technology and traditional wellness practices.

The formal inauguration of academic programs later this month marks a significant milestone, with S-VYASA offering a diverse array of 44 undergraduate and postgraduate programs meticulously crafted to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Notably, SVYASA’s curriculum is imbued with emerging technologies, ensuring graduates are primed for success in the digital age.

Elevating its academic stature, S-VYASA boasts global certifications from esteemed institutions such as HETIK and Google, augmenting the value proposition for its students. Strengthening its academic arsenal, SVYASA has forged strategic alliances with esteemed institutions including IITs and IIMs.

Recognized by the UGC as a Category 1 university with a stellar NAAC grading of A+, S-VYASA remains steadfast in its pursuit of excellence. The distinguished faculty, comprising experts from premier institutions like IITs, IIMs, and NITs, ensures a transformative learning experience for students.

Furthermore, S-VYASA’s strategic partnerships with industry giants like Accenture, Honeywell,

Amazon, Google, TCS ion, and Microsoft offer students invaluable opportunities for real-world exposure and professional growth.

In the realm of engineering, S-VYASA offers specialized programs focused on cutting-edge technologies, equipping students with the skills needed to thrive in today’s digital landscape. Complementing its academic offerings, S-VYASA boasts state-of-the-art sports facilities aimed at nurturing holistic student development.

S-VYASA University stands as a beacon of educational innovation, poised to empower the next generation of leaders to tackle the challenges of tomorrow while embracing the timeless principles of holistic well-being.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

