ROBOTIC SURGERY CAN HELP OVERCOME ARTHRITIS!

Robotic knee surgery is a revolution approach to knee replacement surgery. On the occasion of World Arthritis Day, celebrated on October 12 th, Dr. Vijay Kishore Reddy, Apollo Hospitals Greams Road, Chennai, elaborates on this new philosophy to treat arthritis.

How different is robotic surgery from conventional surgery?

Conventionally, total knee replacement surgery is carried out after a physical assessment by the surgeon and X-ray. In the manual procedure, templating and referencing in measuring is done, to decide how much of the knees should be resected, during surgery.

On the contrary, for robotic knee surgery, a highly detailed CT scan showing the three-dimensional model of the patient’s knee is taken and fed into a computer program. The team and I review the CT scan in detail, and make a surgical plan to help pre-plan the surgery with higher accuracy. During surgery, the assistance of a robot is used. Some arrays are placed on the femur (thigh bone) and tibia (leg bone), so the robot and surgeon know exactly where the knee is and how much mm of the bone to resect. The robot also offers guidance in ligament balancing and trailing of implants, which leads to more accurate prosthesis placement and a well-balanced knee, ensuring better range of movement.

Do robots perform the surgery?

Although the surgeon still does the surgery, the robot restricts how much bone can be removed from the knee and ensures the cutting of the bone takes place only in the defined safe zones. I operate with the stryker, MAKO, a robot which is a highly advanced total knee replacement robotic system worldwide. There’s plenty of research and data now to prove the superiority of this technology over manually done total replacement surgery.