February 09, 2024 04:36 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST

On 30th January 2024, the Chandigarh-based and world-famous Indian astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji has been honored with the prestigious Champions of ChangeAward 2023, in recognition of his remarkable services to the Indian society through vedic astrology and other benevolent endeavors.

Innovative astrologer Ankit Sharma Ji has been one of the most eminent and booming astrologers in India and Asia for last two decades. The bulk countries located in other continents have also been availing his highly refined and wondrous vedic astrology services for decades. As far as India is concerned, almost every part of the country stays lavishly well-served by this Chandigarh-based erudite Vedic astrologer. His highly elegant and liberally charged services covered all various life’s spheres, and solved almost all types of problems ever occurring in each of these spheres. Till date, millions of Indians pertaining to varying ethnicities & cultures, ages, religions, financial conditions, societal sections & statuses, life’s ambitions, and occupations have been soothed, happily settled, and moved ahead by him. From time to time, he has also been performing works of social responsibility and welfare. By dint of these capabilities and achievements, this fast thriving Indian astrologer has regularly been receiving high praises, accolades, and awards from time to time. Prior to getting this ‘Champions of Change’ Award 2023, he had won the following magnificent awards most recently:

The National Glory Award 2022 for the “Best Astrologer in India”;

The Golden Glory Award 2021 for the “Most Trusted Astrologer of India”;

and the Brand Impacts Right Choice Award 2020 for the “Best Celebrity Astrologer of the Year”.

To meet and promote some noble objectives, the Champions of Change Awards (COC Awards) are granted every year by an internationally renowned nonprofit organization of India, the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy (IFIE). IFIE was established in the year 2011 to support and promote development and welfare of women and children located particularly in the rural regions of the country, including the 115 aspirational districts (notified by the existing Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi in January 2018). IFIE also publishes a monthly national news magazine titled as the ‘Power Corridors’ in Hindi and English; and also owns the news platform Panchayati Times, the biggest digital news platform of the rural India. This visionary and benevolent IFIE also presents the Champions of Change Awards annually to promote Indian (Gandhian) values and outstanding contributions in the fields of social & community service, social development & welfare, education, healthcare, science & technology, innovations, Swatch Bharat Abhiyan, sports, cinema, culture, national integration, etc., at the State and National levels in India. Hence, these COC Awards are granted every year in India at the State, National, and International levels to exalt and honor the admirable services & contributions by people and organizations in any of these all fields. These champions of change awards are regarded as highly prestigious and premiere awards in the mentioned fields in India and entire Asia. Brilliant & benign advocate Nandan Jha, the chairman of IFIE, is the ambitious founder and organizer of these COC awards.

The apt awardees are selected by a team of constitutional jury members headed by the hon’ble Justice K. G. Balakrishnan (the former Chief Justice of India, and the former Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission India) and Justice Gyan Sudha Mishra (former Judge of the Supreme Court of India). The team of discerning jury members encompasses the former and senior officers relating to the Indian Administrative Services, Indian Foreign Services, and Indian Revenue Services, along with veteran journalists and sophisticated academicians. Consisting of a gold medal and a certificate, each of these champions of change awards is annually and usually presented by the present or former President of India, or the present or former Vice President of India, any present Governor of State, or any leading political or constitutional persons of India. From this year onwards, these COC awards are planned to be organized internationally at Washington DC (U.S.A) by the name of the ‘Global Champions of Change’ Awards.

The fifth edition of the national-level Champions of Change Awards was held in Mumbai on 30th January 2024 at Hotal Grand Hyatt, Santa Cruz; and during the PM Modi Vision India event ceremony. The champions of change awards 2023 were honorably conferred to the eligible celebrities in the gracious presence of the Hon’ble 37th Chief Justice of India Justice K G Balakrisnan & Hon’ble Justice Gyansudha Misra (Former Judge Supreme Court of India). A great many people and celebrities, including those who had made some notable contributions in the above-specified fields, were present on the occasion to receive the awards or celebrate the ceremony. Besides the astrologer Ankit Sharma, many celebrities of Hindi Cinema and Sports world also received the COC awards 2023 under different fields and categories. These awardees included Shilpa Shetty, Manoj Bajpayee, Farah Khan, Sonu Sood, Arjun Rampal, Abbas-Mustan, and Padma Bhushan Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar.

According to his massive beneficiaries and steadfast clients located throughout India, the most impressive and outstanding qualities of the astrology solutions offered by ingenious astrologer Ankit Sharma have been the following --- surefire solutions of fast efficacies; no side-effects; reasonably and liberally mid-range costs; total security to the privacy and prestige of individual clients; and sophisticated & responsible treatment. The following are the broad categories of life’s problems and plights curable, solvable, or eliminable by this a hugely popular and a best astrologer in india and the world at present ---

Various overt and covert problems of students (studying at schools to universities) related with education & higher education abroad, career selection, private inhibitions or debilities, and success at competitive examinations

Various hassles, disputes, adversities, and obstacles in and to the conjugal love relationships of male and female lovers

Diverse disputes or hurdles to the arranged marriages, love marriages, interethnic marriages, belated marriages, and the second marriages. He has been one of the most praised and trusted love marriage specialist astrologers in India and the world for decades

astrologers in India and the world for decades Various troubling or obstructive issues related with birth charts, health, and private life

Various obvious & secret problems of students, research scholars, jobseekers, investors, entrepreneurs, and celebrities (active in politics, sports, media & entertainment, and corporate business)

Various hindrances, problems, and disputes in and into the businesses and professions, including mystic recessions or losses, disputes or hurdles to desired growth, losing investments, and bleak commercial scenarios

And, various clashes, disasters, and upheavals in the married life and family, including discord & discontents between spouses, progeny problems, fights over ancestral assets, lackluster & dreary marital life, and spoiling extramarital affairs or oppressive divorce

In addition to the expert and economical astrology solutions for all above-listed problems, this inventive & benign astrologer also offers many moderately costing and globally-praised yantras for additional or special advantages.

