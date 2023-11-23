Registrations closing soon for SIOM’s MBA in Agri-Operations Management – Deadline for Applications November 23, 2023

November 23, 2023 05:41 pm | Updated 05:41 pm IST

India, 22nd November 2023 : Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management (SIOM), Nashik announced the opening of its two year integrated Agri-Operations Management MBA programme via SNAP 2023. The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test is the gateway to join the SIOM Nashik cohort and the last date for interested candidates to register for this is November 23rd, 2023.

Highlights of the programme:

The course curriculum covers a plethora of subjects like Agro Commodity Markets, Agricultural Processing, Value Chains in Agriculture, Agri Supply Chain Management, Innovations in Agriculture, Agro Procurement Management, Warehouse Operations, and Quality Control for Agricultural Products, among others, all with a focus on managerial insights.

SIOM’s Agri-Operations Management programme emphasizes an advanced and industry-relevant course that enables students to address the challenges that can arise in agriculture and related sectors. The programme includes traditional classroom sessions, practical projects with local agribusinesses, Six Sigma certification, co-curricular activities, and guest lectures, as well as workshops and industry visits.

Dr. Vandana Sonwaney, Director, SIOM Nashik, emphasized the significance of agricultural studies saying, “Agribusiness has not only broadened market horizons but has also ushered in a wave of fresh job opportunities. SIOM’s Agri-Operations Management programme is committed to arming students with the skills needed to navigate the ever-changing agricultural terrain. We eagerly anticipate the arrival of the new cohort of management students who harbor aspirations of emerging as leaders in this dynamic field.”.

Internship Opportunities & Top Recruiters:

Offering valuable opportunities through internships, SIOM ensures that its students receive practical knowledge and real world experience. Few of the notable industry collaborations include Adani Wilmar, ADM, Citrus Freight, Freshtrop Fruits Ltd., GramHeet, IFFCO, Maharashtra Cooperative Development Corporation Ltd., Nandi Seeds, SKR Agrotech, UPL, and V-Trans Logistics.

Ranking Insights:

The institute has successfully received recognition in various rankings, including the 38th position among India’s leading B-Schools and the 20th ranking among the Top 100 Private B-Schools in the 2023 Business Today survey. It is also acknowledged by the IIRF as the 21st Best B-School in India and the 11th in the West Zone.

Programme Applicants & Career Prospects:

The Agri Operations Management programme is ideal for individuals passionate about agriculture and eager to take on leadership roles in the industry. Students who have a background in agriculture or a related field, this programme equips you with the skills to excel.

As for career prospects, graduates can pursue roles in supply chain management, agribusiness consulting, farm management, and more. The programme opens doors to diverse opportunities within the rapidly evolving and expanding agricultural sector, making it a strategic choice for those looking to make a meaningful impact in this field.

In conclusion, SIOM Nashik’s Agri-Operations Management programme is dedicated to preparing students for the evolving agricultural sector. With a comprehensive curriculum and industry partnerships, the institution aims to groom professionals who can contribute to innovation and sustainability in agriculture.

For further information, please visit Symbiosis Institute of Operations Management, Nashik.

