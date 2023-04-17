Refex Mumbai Ultimate League brings Ultimate Frisbee to the forefront of sports in Mumbai

April 17, 2023 02:27 pm | Updated 02:27 pm IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13: Refex Industries Limited (Refex), a company listed on NSE & BSE and working as a part of Refex Group, recently sponsored the Refex Mumbai Ultimate League, a month-long Ultimate Frisbee Tournament in Mumbai. Refex MUL was a month-long league-style tournament conducted over four weekends. The finals of this event were completed last weekend.

Over 130 athletes from four cities, split into six teams, participated in this event. This tournament, conducted by Off-Season Ultimate and sponsored by Refex, was broadcasted live on Off-season Ultimate’s YouTube channel.

Ultimate Frisbee, a lesser-known sport, is picking up the throttle with more participants, and Off-Season Ultimate has been a pioneer in conducting Frisbee tournaments for several years. Refex Group is delighted to partner with Off-Season Ultimate Frisbee and promote this sport.

This event’s champions were the Grumpy Bantais, and the runners were Bomb Squad. The Most Spirited Team was Dancing Dragons, with Rutuja and Inika sharing the Most Spirited (Female) award, while Most Spirited (Male) was shared between Krishna, Maksood, Kanishk & Sanjeev. Winners of the other individual awards are as follows: Most number of assists (male)– Krishna, the Most number of assists (female) – Vaishnavi, Top male scorer – Sushant and Top score female – Anudnya.

About Refex Industries Limited:

Refex Industries Limited is one of India’s leading business organizations serving refrigerant gases, fly ash and coal handling, and power trading sectors. It has been a 20-year-long journey of learning, resilience, and agility that Refex has traversed where it has aimed for excellence. The organization relies on a strong foundation of principles such as integrity, diversity, dedication, commitment, and competitiveness and keeps its customers’ and shareholders’ interests at the core.

For more – please visit https://www.refex.group/

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”