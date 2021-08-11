Recruitment Mantra uses technology to its fullest potential, making hiring manpower easier

Are you planning to start a new business but confused about where exactly to invest? Do not have much capital and space for the business but want to be an established entrepreneur? Are you running a business already? Still, looking for good business opportunities? Recruitment Mantra is here with answers to all these questions introducing a new era for all business-oriented persons. Acknowledging the fact that for any entrepreneur or business to grow, skilled support is imminent, and so they have brought forth economic methods to find the same.

One of the fastest-growing HR consulting companies, Recruitment Mantra is treading on the path to solve all manpower recruiting needs for start-up firms and corporates against Rs. 999/- only. With their new and revamped methods, they have changed the old concept of biodatas as an integral part of an interview by replacing it with their new and unique products, webCV and live CV.

Having a skilled team of professionals always proves to be of utmost benefit as it is one of the basic prerequisites for the smooth functioning of a company. Recruitment Mantra understands the importance of the same and henceforth has become the torchbearer of procuring meritorious individuals of the different fields without any difficulties.

The effective and visionary team at Recruitment Mantra provides expertise on all aspects of recruitment and retention ranging from creative development, traditional and digital media advertising, national and local outreach, and information technology solutions.

"Anyone who is looking for a fast-growing unique business opportunity against very small investment can join us as a franchise and contribute a revolutionary part in making India digital. For solving hiring needs of corporates and start-ups, our concept of 'hire employee @999/-only' has proved to be an immense success and we are delighted to be one of the first firms to bring a technology like this in the country," shares Mr. Arghya Sarkar, CEO of Recruitment Mantra.

With the help of their newly launched products, Digital CV and Live CV, they have cut the use of paper to a minimal level and ensured that technology is amalgamated in this field. Through these utilities, a proper image of a job seeker is created, as the previous concept of sending a soft copy version of their CV or Bio-Data is no longer required. These products can demonstrate a candidate's profile thoroughly to an employer without their presence for a physical interview. One can for certain say that these are the ways technology is actually making a difference and helping employers to find their perfect employees for mutual growth and benefits.