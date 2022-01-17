RAW Pressery Collaborates With ‘Spider-Man™: No Way Home’ in India

17 January 2022 15:18 IST

Renowned premium beverage brand RAW Pressery has collaborated with ‘Spider-Man™️: No Way Home’ to roll out limited edition bottles to celebrate the release of the movie in India. ‘Spider-Man™️: No Way Home’ is one of the biggest movie releases of 2021.

RAW Pressery is amongst the official brand partners for ‘Spider-Man™️: No Way Home’ in India. This is the second collaboration of RAW Pressery with a global movie franchise in a span of two and half years. As a part of this collaboration, RAW Pressery has released limited edition bottles for their most popular products – Coconut Water, Valencia Orange Juice & Sugarcane Juice.

“RAW Pressery has always been regarded as a brand that has built relevance amongst its consumers. With our latest collaboration with ‘Spider-Man™: No Way Home’, we’re aiming to reach a much larger set of audience. This collaboration will further strengthen our position as an innovative premium beverage brand amongst key consumer segments while helping us boost brand awareness” said Sreejit Nair, Chief Growth Officer, RAW Pressery.

The Spider-Man™️ franchise is amongst the most popular in the world and the latest film, ‘Spider-Man™️: No Way Home’ was released in India on 16th December 2021. The movie has already become a blockbuster and has become the first movie to cross the $1 billion mark in ticket sales during the pandemic era.

Shony Panjikaran, Director and Marketing Head, Sony Pictures Films India said, “Brand synergies are a way to curate an immersive experience in more ways than one. For instance, our collaboration with premium beverage brand RAW Pressery for ‘Spider-Man™️: No Way Home’ included rolling out limited edition bottles to celebrate the success of the movie in India. This ties in with the burst of refreshing energy the film has infused the industry with, thanks to its resounding success globally and in India. It has become the biggest film of 2021, and it is time to celebrate with a brand that too represents positive energy and leaves behind an aftertaste of joy.”

To amplify the reach of this collaboration, RAW Pressery leveraged digital and social media platforms alongside it’s massive offline and retail presence. The brand released a special co-branded video to promote the release of the movie and the limited edition bottles. RAW Pressery also carried out an extensive influencer seeding activity to boost the promotion of these limited edition bottles. Additionally, the brand also organized giveaways on social media and did on-ground activations to create buzz around the collaboration. The collaboration was assisted by Anee’s Media & Marketing.

These limited-edition collectible bottles are available for sale both online & offline across the country. The bottles are available at all major airports, e-commerce platforms, retail outlets & the brand’s website www.rawpressery.com.

RAW Pressery is a Mumbai-based beverage brand launched in the year 2013. The company sells a variety of products that include fruit juices, protein milkshakes, coconut water, and almond milk.

Presently RAW Pressery is available across more than 15,000 retail outlets, apart from major e-commerce platforms, airports & other institutions. The brand was acquired by Wingreens Farms in 2021 & is now a part of the Wingreens World portfolio.