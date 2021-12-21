Rashmi & Amitabh Shah grateful to Kaun Banega Crorepati and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Shri Amitabh Bachchan and Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma recently came together to further Yuva Unstoppable noble cause. Amitabh Shah founded NGO works towards empowering the country’s less privileged children and youth. Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma star cast participate in Kaun Banega Crorepati 13 episode of ‘Shaandaar Shukravaar’ hosted by the legendary Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan. The winning proceeds will be donated to further the vision and mission of Yuva Unstoppable. Yuva Unstoppable team along with the kids supported by them also visited Gokuldham society to thank the TMKOC team for their generous support.

‘Shaandaar Shukravaars’ are special episodes of KBC 13 in which celebrity guests from different walks of life play the game to support a social cause. Yuva Unstoppable is a non-profit organization evolved with improving toilets, water facilities, nutrition, smart classrooms and giving scholarships to over 2M kids across India. In one of its latest initiatives, the Amitabh Shah led organization is removing COVID-19 vaccine hesitancy and encouraging uptake of vaccines. They have ensured this by distributing 1L edible oil pouches as incentives to over 20, 00,000 people taking the jab, especially from low-income households.

Appreciating Yuva Unstoppable and Amitabh Shah on KBC, Asit Modi, producer of TMKOC said: “When the question is about children, the entire Gokuldham Society comes together to make a meaningful difference. Yuva Unstoppable is doing tremendous work wherein they have equipped more than 2 million kids with water, sanitation, and smart classroom facilities.”

To this, Shri Amitabh Bachchan added “Whenever children are at the heart of anything, not only Gokuldham Society but all of us join to contribute and empower the future leaders. It is indeed a powerful cause.’

Amitabh Shah, founder of Yuva Unstoppable shares: "My wife Rashmi Shah loves Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and KBC. She is doubly elated to see how both of her favorite shows have yet again come forward to bring a positive change. We are grateful to Asit Modiji, entire Gokuldham society, Shri Anant Kumarji (expert on KBC) and Shri Amitabh Bachchanji for their contribution towards enhancing education and health facilities for the less privileged.’

Catch a glimpse of Yuva Unstoppable feature on KBC here: https://www.facebook.com/yuvaunstoppableindia/videos/465489208480666 and on Tarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashma here: https://www.facebook.com/75499717698/videos/217266980589882

About Yuva Unstoppable:

Yuva Unstoppable is a reputed non-profit organization founded by Amitabh Shah. It empowers various disadvantaged sections of the society in India (with better sanitation and hygiene facilities, improved drinking water facilities, scholarships, digital classrooms, and behaviour-change training). It has impacted over 20,00,000 less privileged children and transformed over 2500 schools since 2005 in partnership with 100 plus top corporates! Please email rashi@yuvaunstoppable.org for CSR collaborations.