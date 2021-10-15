QRTiger QR code generator introduces new access management tools as a password-protected QR codes

QRTIGER QR code generator, one of the leading QR code generators used by various international brands in everything related to QR Codes, has advanced its access management tools with new and improved features.

From tracking QR code data scans and allowing users to update the QR code content in real-time setting powered by dynamic QR codes, QRTiger has recently launched three new features: the password-protected QR code feature, QR code with expiry feature, and Google Tag Manager feature to provide more robust QR code solutions to users.

Introducing QRTiger’s QR code access management tools for business and marketing

Tracking the analytics of the QR code scans

QRTiger provides real-time access and tracking of the user’s QR code analytics.

This feature allows the user to unlock important information about his QR code scans to understand and gauge his target audience's behavior towards his QR campaign.

He can track data such as when he gets the most scans of his QR in which he can filter it from day/s/ week/s month/s year/s.

Moreover, the user can also uncover valuable data insights such as the location of his scanners and the device used when the QR code campaign was scanned if the scanner is an Android or iPhone user.

Updating and retargeting the QR code content to other information

Marketers can update the content of their QR code to another file in real-time, even if the QR code has been printed on marketing materials or displayed in the online campaign.

This gives marketers the benefit of retargeting their campaign without a cost or the need to produce another QR code which saves their time, money, and effort.

They can remove, correct mistakes, or add information to their QR code campaign.

Password-protected QR code feature

Password-protected QR codes are QR codes that require scanners to enter the correct password before accessing and viewing the content embedded in the code.

This allows users to only give access to certain individual/s who are authorized to access the content and restrict other scanners.

The password-protected QR code feature is useful for sharing confidential files, paid and exclusive access to contents, protecting data inventory, and many more.

Setting the expiry feature of the QR code

Marketers can also set the expiration of their QR codes using the expiration feature, which can be useful to drive limited-time offer discounts to encourage customers to make a purchase.

Google tag manager feature

To measure the effectiveness of your website and how they contribute to the overall goal of the business, companies use tools like Google Ads or Google Analytics.

To track the analytics, you need to add tracking codes to these websites. In the older days, you need a developer to add these tracking codes.

But with Google Tag Manager, you can add the tracking codes to your website by yourself.

Google Tag Manager helps you manage your tags or code snippets related to your marketing campaign events.

This tag management system tool gives you the ability to add tracking tags to your site to measure the audience or personalize, retarget, or conduct search engine marketing initiatives.

GTM allows you to directly transfer data and events to Google Analytics, Enhanced Ecommerce, and other third-party analytics solutions to produce a clear picture of how well your site, products, and promotions perform.

QR code technology in the COVID-19 pandemic

QR codes have been a global sensation and have accelerated in usage when the Coronavirus pandemic hit. With its ability to offer a touch-free solution to the existing problem, it became one of the go-to tech tools for providing safe and touchless communication.

The QR code technology played a significant role during and in the post-pandemic era through contactless means of providing services to customers and individuals, to mitigate virus transmission that could linger through surfaces and passed through human interaction.

With the strict implementation and restriction to physical movements and maintaining social distancing in observance to Health and Safety protocols, many businesses, private and government sectors have opted to utilize QR codes to bridge the gap of communication and to safely deliver, exchange and share information one to another through scanning the QR code.

Notable use-cases of QR codes in business and marketing in the COVID-19 pandemic situation

Restaurant menus

Many restaurant owners globally have switched to digital menus using QR codes from the traditional cardboard menu to avoid virus contraction that could linger through the surface of the physical menu and potentially cross-contaminate the disease to diners.

Contactless registration

QR codes have become an alternative solution in providing a contactless solution when it comes to registration. Instead of the physical signing-up forms using paper and pen, the contactless registration form QR code, when scanned, redirects scanners to a form online where they can fill up and submit their details digitally.

Retail industry

QR codes have long been utilized in retail industries, such as linking the QR code to a website to drive business store traffic and providing a coupon QR code to allow customers to redeem discounts and create engagement.

Moreover, QR codes can also be seen displayed on window stores that allow shoppers to buy online instead of entering the physical store.

Fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG)

QR code serves as a smart packaging tool printed in product packaging and labels to communicate relevant product information to customers, such as its benefits, ingredients, where the product has originated, to leverage customer engagement and many more.