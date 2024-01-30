  • Connectivity & Accessibility: Positioned on NH 32 with the Chennai International Airport just 40 minutes away, Guduvancheri offers unmatched connectivity. The railway station and the upcoming Kilambakkam Bus Terminus enhance accessibility, connecting residents to key areas like Grand Southern Trunk Road, Vandalur, Oragadam, and OMR.
  • Educational Excellence: A holistic lifestyle where you can offer the best education to your children is possible here with esteemed institutions like SRM Institute of Science and Technology, Crescent School, Government Higher Secondary School, Vellore Institute of Technology, and more nearby.
  • Corporate Hub & Economic Growth: Guduvancheri has also grown to be a hotspot for real estate investment with its proximity to local and global corporations. Some of them include ZOHO, MEPZ Special Economic Zone, SIPCOT Industrial Park which is home to MNCs like Tata Consultancy Services, Newgen Software Technologies, Hexaware Technologies, Cognizant Technology Solutions, etc, Mahindra World City where companies like BMW, Freight Systems, Infosys, Timken, etc. operate, and more.
  • Health & Well-Being: Today, the priority for quality healthcare and easy access to it is paramount. Mirroring this need, the area offers easy access to top-notch hospitals like K.R. Hospital, SRM General Hospital, Sri Venkateshwara Hospital, etc, ensuring residents feel safe and cared for.
  • Recreation & Lifestyle: All work and no play is bound to make anyone dull. To enhance your quality of life, recreational facilities are just a short drive away. Green Coconut Resort, Golden Bay Resort; Covelong (Kovalam) Beach, Vedanthangal Bird Sanctuary, etc, can be your go-to spots for a getaway in the lap of nature.