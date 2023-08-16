August 16, 2023 03:26 pm | Updated 03:26 pm IST

Having your own house pet has become a common occurrence in India. Who would’ve thought we’d see the day when people are hunting down puppies for sale in India and get access to the most loving breeds? Nuclear families are on the rise, and our furry four-legged friends are basically scoring an all-access pass to the family album. Dogs have become the Gandalf of the pet world – “You shall not pass without a belly rub!”

With Premium Pet House, you can now pick and choose from a pup buffet that’s got everything from pint-sized puffballs to majestic woofer models. And don’t worry! We are not handing out mutts and calling them designer breeds. Nope, our dog breeders in India are the guardians of genetic purity. They’re like, “If you’re not 100% pug, you’re not getting past this velvet rope!” Because, let’s face it, nobody wants a dog that’s having a “who am I really?” identity crisis.

So, if you’re in the market for a furry friend in India, you better make a quick visit to our Premium Pet House’s online store. It’s like a doggie paradise where the toughest decision you’ll have to make is which cutie patootie to take home. Whether you’re a team tiny teacup or a team gentle giant, our dog breeders list in India has got the whole doggie spectrum covered.

Remember, folks, when you seek companionship in a fur baby, dogs are here to the rescue. These dogs for sale in India are like a permanent ticket to the feel-good Express. So, get in touch with us, and we will connect you with the best dog breeders in India.

Best Dog Breeders in India

India’s gone pet-crazy on a global level. Dog breeding has become a multi-crore business, and the Indian pet market is practically strutting down the runway of success. With globalization and foreign influence, Indians are going crazy over the idea of adding a furry friend to their squads. People are crushing harder on pedigreed pooches and adopting pups like they’re the latest fashion trend. There’s a whole spectrum of puppies for sale in India, from purebred champs to charmingly mixed breeds that make your heart skip a beat. And the price tags? Well, they’re dancing to their own tune – from sky-high to down-to-earth.

This obsession with fur-tastic lineage has also given rise to the demand for Indian dog breeders. But not all dog breeders in India are created equal. We’ve got a mix-and-match situation going on. While some breeders are all about doggy love, some breeders out there are cutting corners and bending the rules, all in the name of keeping up with the trend. They’re packing dogs into sheds like they’re playing a game of four-legged Tetris just to save a few bucks on importing costs. Not cool, right?

But guess what? We’re raising the paw for change! Premium Pet House is standing up and shouting a big, bold “NO” to all that unethical breeding nonsense. Our breeders not only promote ethical breeding but also make sure each pup comes into this world with all the love and care they deserve. The Indian Government and the Animal Welfare Board have laid out a bunch of rules to protect the welfare of dogs, and the names in our dog breeders list in India adhere to these standards:

We only conduct breeding between male and female dogs who are above 18 months of age.

We do not allow Female dogs to have more than 5 litters in their lifetime.

We have a licensed veterinary doctor to certify that both dogs involved in breeding are healthy (at least ten days beforehand)

We strictly oppose the practice of artificial insemination for breeding.

Our Female dogs are not forced into mating, but they naturally conceive out of their own will (only once a year).

We do not abuse Female dogs for breeding after eight years of age.

We do not conduct breeding between dogs coming from the same mother, i.e., siblings.

We are strictly against Cross Breeding or designer breeding, or manipulation of breeds.

Puppies for Sale in India

Before you adopt a puppy, here are a couple of things to keep in mind. First off, does a thorough background check on the dog price list in India. Make sure everything’s above board and legal. After all, you want your pup to come from a legit source. Once you’ve found “the right one,” and your new four-legged cutie is officially part of the family, there’s one more step – registration time! Head on over to your local municipality or corporation and get your pup’s name on the books. It’s like a doggy ID card, and it’ll be a lifesaver if your little buddy decides to go on an unplanned trip or if some misadventures happen.

Now, hold on to your leashes, folks, because here’s the exciting part: we’ve done the homework for you and listed a bunch of puppies for sale in India. From sun-soaked beach vibes to chilly hill stations, we’ve got breeds that can handle it all. And guess what? You can find these fantastic furry companions over at Premium Pet House at the best prices.

“This is a company press release that is not part of editorial content. No journalist of The Hindu was involved in the publication of this release.”

