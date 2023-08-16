  • We only conduct breeding between male and female dogs who are above 18 months of age.
  • We do not allow Female dogs to have more than 5 litters in their lifetime.
  • We have a licensed veterinary doctor to certify that both dogs involved in breeding are healthy (at least ten days beforehand)
  • We strictly oppose the practice of artificial insemination for breeding.
  • Our Female dogs are not forced into mating, but they naturally conceive out of their own will (only once a year).
  • We do not abuse Female dogs for breeding after eight years of age.
  • We do not conduct breeding between dogs coming from the same mother, i.e., siblings.
  • We are strictly against Cross Breeding or designer breeding, or manipulation of breeds.